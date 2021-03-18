Xiaomi Mi Mix Live Images Leak: What We Expect From Foldable Smartphone News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

For quite some time, we have been coming across reports regarding a foldable smartphone from Xiaomi. Previously, we have seen leaks revealing the possible design of this smartphone. The leaks suggest that the Chinese maker will launch a foldable smartphone with an inward folding design similar to the Huawei Mate X and Galaxy Fold series.

Now, the real-life images of the Xiaomi Mi Mix have been leaked online showing what we can expect from it in terms of design. These leaked images show the mold of the smartphone revealing its rear design with a triple-camera arrangement.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Images Leak

The Xiaomi foldable smartphone real-life images have been leaked via a Weibo-based tipster. The tipster claims that it will belong to the Mi Mix series. Going by the same, the smartphone appears to flaunt an internal folding mechanism with a flexible display on the interior. The leak shows the mold, which hints that there will be triple cameras at the rear with the sensors arranged horizontally. However, this is not the final leak and there are increased possibilities for the same to be different from the end product.

The images that have been leaked clearly show the Mix logo at the rear. Of late, we have not seen this logo as the company didn't roll out any updates to this series. The launch of the Mi Mix 3 was the latest one to come in the Mix series of smartphones and this device is almost two years old. Usually, this lineup of smartphones offers a unique aspect, so we expect the foldable design to be the USP this time.

So far, we have seen several rumors and leaks regarding the foldable smartphones from Xiaomi. Some reports suggest that the device could arrive with a clamshell design while the others hint at a wrap-around screen. While we have come across reports, we are yet to see what will be the final design of the foldable Xiaomi smartphone in question. Given that the launch of this smartphone is months away from now, we can expect further details to be let out in the form of rumors and speculations sometime in the future.

