Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 Chipset Spotted On TENAA

Samsung, Motorola, and Huawei are going to have some competition from Xiaomi in the foldable smartphone segment. The Xiaomi foldable smartphone has been teased on a couple of occasions, including when the company demonstrated how it would look. From the looks of it, we could be seeing three Xiaomi foldable smartphones this year, and one of these appeared on TENAA.

Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone Appears On TENAA

The Xiaomi foldable smartphone with the model number M2011J18C passed through the TENAA listing in China. The smartphone was spotted by popular tipster Digital Chat Station, who took to Weibo to share the details. The alleged first Xiaomi foldable smartphone would launch with 5G support.

However, no other details like its images or specifications have been mentioned in the TENAA certification platform. We only know it would arrive with 5G support and would run the latest Android version. Speculations suggest it would draw power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Xiaomi Foldable Smartphone: What To Expect

This isn't the first time we're hearing of a foldable phone from Xiaomi. The same tipster had earlier noted the company would launch three foldable devices with the model number M2102K1AC, M2102K1C, and M2011J18C. Now, the M2011J18C device has finally officially surfaced on the TENAA listing.

Other speculations suggest the three foldable smartphones would arrive with unique and different designs. We could be seeing an in-folding, an out-folding, and a clamshell design on these Xiaomi smartphones. Reports also talked about the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset on these foldable smartphones.

Adding to the speculations, tipsters suggest we could be seeing a 120Hz display with unique screen designs. Plus, these Xiaomi foldable phones would include a 100MP+ primary camera. This would also up the price tag of the smartphone. That said, nothing has been officially teased or confirmed by Xiaomi.

Moreover, there is no report on the launch date for the Xiaomi foldable smartphone. Reports suggest the foldable smartphone range could launch sometime in the second half of 2021. Since the first of these appeared on the TENAA certification, we can expect to see more updates about it in the coming days.

