Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold, Upcoming Foldable Smartphone Spotted Online

Xiaomi has filed many patents related to multiple foldable phone designs of late. Its patents show devices that fold like the Motorola Razr 2019 with extending displays, a pop-up camera module with five selfie camera sensors, etc. Also, it showcased a concept smartphone featuring a display that can fold outwards from either side.

Though these are yet to see the light and there is no clarity regarding when the same will happen, 91mobiles has spotted another Xiaomi foldable phone design on the website of CNIPA, a Chinese certification site. This design shows a smartphone likely dubbed Mi Fold or Mi MIX Fold with a foldable mechanism as the Huawei Mate X.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Details

From the images, it looks like this foldable Xiaomi smartphone will sport a flexible display with a huge hinge at the inner side to let users fold the display horizontally, which is outwards. In that case, the back panel will lay flatly on top of each other similar to that of the Huawei Mate X.

However, it looks like the smartphone will sport a curved display and a sidebar, which houses dual cameras along with LED flash. It remains unclear if the camera module will be positioned within the notch or use the under-display camera technology.

Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold Design

The Mi MIX Fold is said to feature a tablet-sized display that will run over the edges of the device when it is folded. However, the curve's arc will not be too steep as seen on the recently launched waterfall display phones.

As mentioned above, it is expected to arrive with dual cameras at the front that can be used for clicking selfies and video calling. But it looks like users will have to unfold the device or use the rear panel screen as its viewfinder.

Given that it will be a Xiaomi offering, we can expect it to be fueled by the company's custom skin MIUI, which will be customized to support foldable display design. We can also expect it to arrive with multi-active window and app continuity features.

Expected Specifications Of Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold

We can expect the Xiaomi Mi MIX Fold to be a flagship device using the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is the most powerful SoC as of now. In that case, it will be a major upgrade to the Mi MIX Alpha, which was launched late last year with the Snapdragon 855 SoC.

However, having said these, we need to mention that none of these details are official and we need to wait a few months to see if such a prototype exists.

