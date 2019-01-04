Xiaomi's alleged foldable smartphone leaked via a demo video

Samsung is the first major tech brand to showcase the prototype of the foldable tablet/smartphone at SDC (Samsung Developer Conference) 2018. And now, a spooky video of a new foldable tablet/smartphone has leaked online with a triple fold technology.

A foldable tablet from Xiaomi?

It looks like Xiaomi is also working on foldable smartphone or tablet technology, as the leaked video hints towards a triple fold tablet smartphone. The alleged Xiaomi fold-phone is foldable from both sides, whereas Samsung's foldable tablet is a double fold device.

The leaked foldable smartphone from Xiaomi is running on the Chinese version of MIUI 10 with no Google Play Services. The device has Google Maps, which is optimised to work on a foldable smartphone with dynamic UI change. The foldable smartphone becomes a big tablet (around 8-inch), and the device becomes a compact smartphone after folding.

Can't speak to the authenticity of this video or device, but it's allegedly made by Xiaomi, I'm told. Hot new phone, or gadget porn deepfake? pic.twitter.com/qwFogWiE2F — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 3, 2019

The alleged tablet comes with MIUI 10 OS based on Android OS. The video showcases the real-time UI change when the tablet is opened and closed. If Xiaomi is working on a foldable tablet, then the company is most likely launch the device with a new series similar to the MIX series, which is dedicated to bezel-less smartphones.

More like a wrapped display

The alleged video shows that the tablet can only be folded backward, which forms like food roll wrap. For the most part, the video seems legit, but we did feel that the device is an early development stage. The tablet has slim bezels across the tablet, and the device is also expected to carry a big battery.

As of now, there is no information on the actual tech specifications of the alleged foldable Xiaomi tablet, and the company is most likely to showcase the device at MWC 2019. What do you think about foldable smartphone technology? Will it be the future of smartphones? Share your views in the comment box.