ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy F 3D renders show foldable design; H1 2019 launch likely

Maybe, the foldable smartphone from Samsung might look like this!

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    A few days back, the details regarding the upcoming foldable phone details were announced at the Samsung Developers Conference. And, the revolutionary device was also showcased for the first time. Though the final design of the alleged Galaxy F smartphone remains unknown, we have come across several rumors and speculations that give us an idea of how the device might actually look like.

    Samsung Galaxy F 3D renders show foldable design

     

    Recently, we came across the concept renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone from Samsung showing us the possible design of the device. Now, a report by LetsGoDigital has shared some 3D images of the device. Also, the report has shed light on almost all the details regarding the smartphone.

    3D renders of Samsung Galaxy F

    Samsung had revealed that the device will have two screens that are to be drastically thinner than ever before. The primary display is likely to be a 4.6-inch panel with a resolution of 1960 x 840 pixels. On opening the phone, it is said to transform into a gigantic 7.3-inch flexible AMOLED display with a QXGA+ resolution of 1536 x 2152 pixels.

    As it has a large flexible screen, three active apps can be run simultaneously beside each other. The cover window is said to be placed above the screen. And, instead of a glass back, it is said to feature transparent plastic.

    The report adds that the device will have minimal bezels around the screen and nicely rounded corners. As it will be a flexible display, the hinge is said to be the most important part. It should be capable of letting the phone bend numerous times without any damage.

    Price and availability

    We can expect the company to announce the device in the first half of 2019. This could be possible as we have come across reports that the device has already entered into mass production. And, there are claims that it might go official sometime in March next year alongside the 5G variant of the flagship Galaxy S10. And, it is believed to be the most expensive Samsung smartphones launched till date, which is justified by the foldable design and technologies involved.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 18, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 18, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue