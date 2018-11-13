ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy F Concept Render looks splendid: Here is the first look at the next big thing

Samsung Galaxy F is likely to launch in March 2019

    Samsung recently unveiled the technology behind the foldable smartphone/tablet concept called Infinity Flex Display. And now, a YouTube creator named Concept creator has come up with the alleged concept of the first foldable Samsung smartphone aka, the Samsung Galaxy F.

    Dual display (Foldable + standard)

    The Samsung Galaxy F will have a dual OLED display with a 4.58-inch standard OLED display (840 x 960 pixels resolution) on the outside with 21:9 aspect ratio and a 7.2-inch flexible OLED display (1536 x 2152 pixels resolution) with 4.2:3 aspect ratio on the inside with a soft hinge-like mechanism for folding and unfolding of the smartphone.

    Dual cameras, similar to the Galaxy Note9

    The Samsung Galaxy F will have a dual camera setup, similar to the one found on the Samsung Galaxy Note9. The primary sensor will come with a variable aperture (f/1.5 to f/2.4) and the secondary sensor will be a telephoto lens to offer 2x optical zoom. The outer display will have a bit of a chin, which will house the front-facing selfie camera.

    Yes, the Galaxy F will have a headphone jack

    At least as per the render, the Galaxy F will have a 3.5 mm headphone jack with a USB type C port for charging and data syncing. The Samsung Galaxy F will also offer wireless charging. Compared to the standard Galaxy Note9, the Galaxy F will have all the features with a foldable display.

    Galaxy F expected pricing

    Going by the features and specifications offered by the Galaxy F, the smartphone is most likely to launch with a premium price tag. The base variant of the Samsung Galaxy F will retail around $2000 price tag with at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion. The Galaxy F will be powered by a Qualcomm chipset in North America and the Indian version will run on the Exynos chipset.

