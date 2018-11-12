Samsung to unveil its foldable smartphone at MWC 2019, launch expected in March

Samsung has been off lately stealing the stage with the announcement of its first foldable smartphone. The South Korean tech giant has officially unveiled its Galaxy X smartphone at its 2018 Developer conference held on November 8 in San Francisco. Following the announcement of Galaxy X smartphone, the company has also officially announced the latest version of its Android-powered clamshell phone, i.e, the W2019 for the masses. Now, some new reports suggest that the company is planning to launch its first foldable smartphone for the consumers next year in March. Samsung also intends to bring along its 5G network-powered Galaxy S10 with its first foldable smartphone.

According to some reports from Yonhap, a news agency, the company plans to bring its upcoming flagship offering the Galaxy S10 in February which will be followed by the launch of its foldable Galaxy F smartphone along with the 5G enabled variant of the Galaxy S10 in March.

As per Samsung, the upcoming foldable smartphone by the company will feature an inward folding design and will boast a big 7.4-inch display when it is in an unfolded state and will shrink to 4.6-inches much like a standard smartphone when the device is folded

Koh Dong-jin, Samsung Electronics President, who heads the mobile business, had said last week that the company is working towards bringing its first foldable smartphone within the first half of 2019. Koh further suggested that the company is betting high on the new foldable smartphone and expects that the shipment volume of the foldable smartphone will be at least 1 million.

Samsung has not yet released any official statement on the pricing of its upcoming foldable smartphone, however, the sources close to the industry claims that the device might come with a price tag of $1,770 (Rs 1,29,181 approx). It is not immediately clear if the company will be releasing the smartphone globally or for a limited market. It is also being expected that the tech giant might showcase the upcoming foldable smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) which is slated for February 2019 ahead of its official launch in March. We will keep you posted with the further updates on the same, so stay tuned with us.