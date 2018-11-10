Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go smartphone announced: Price, specs and features

Recently, we came across a leaked online listing of the second-generation Android Go smartphone from Samsung. Now, the device has been announced officially. Well, the latest Android Go offering from the company is the Galaxy J4 Core and it is the sequel to the Galaxy J2 Core launched earlier this year.

It looks like the company is back with a bang with the launch of the new Galaxy J series smartphones. And, it might be bringing in more such competent low-end smartphones to compete against the likes of the Chinese players dominating this specific market segment. The pricing strategy is important to rival the other players. However, the company is yet to reveal the pricing of this smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core, the second generation Android Go smartphone from the company is an entry-level offering just like the other Go devices. It comes fitted with a 6-inch display with a resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. Under its hood, the device employs a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. This processor is teamed up with 1GB RAM and 16GB of default memory capacity. There is support for expandable storage space up to 512GB using a microSD card.

For imaging, the latest Samsung smartphone comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone gets the power from a capable 3300mAh battery. However, the disappointing factor is that it runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) while the Android 9 Pie (Go edition) has already been announced with a slew of new features and improvements.

Android Go capabilities

Though the 1GB of RAM might sound too less to handle multitasking and efficient performance when subjected to intense tasks, the device runs Android Go meant for the low-end models with less than 1GB RAM. Notably, this edition of the Android OS offers a similar experience as the full-fledged OS on the low-end smartphones.

As mentioned above, the company is yet to disclose the pricing of the Galaxy J4 Core but we can expect it to be priced in the affordable market segment just like its predecessor.