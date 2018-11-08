Samsung Galaxy J4 Core major leak: Complete specs of next Android Go smartphone out

Google came up with the Android One and Android Go editions of its OS to cater to the needs of budget and mid-range users. Of these, the Android Go lineup comprises of low-cost smartphones with an average hardware. These phones from different manufacturers will run the latest version of OS tweaked to run on devices with low-end hardware aspects.

Like the other manufacturers, Samsung too launched an Android Go phone called Galaxy J2 Core. Though it belongs to the Android Go portfolio, it runs the company's Experience UI and not stock Android. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch another budget smartphone in this lineup.

As per the latest leak spotted by Slashleaks on a Brazilian website, the South Korean tech giant is prepping the second Android Go smartphone called Galaxy J4 Core. The listing has revealed the renders and possible specifications of the alleged second generation Go smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core specifications

From the listing, the Galaxy J4 Core with the model number SM-J410G is said to arrive with a much bigger display than its predecessor. It is said to have a 6-inch Infinity Display with an off resolution of 1480 x 720 pixels. We say odd as it doesn't have the HD+ 1520 x 720 pixel display seen on many other low-end smartphones launched of late.

Under its hood, this upcoming Samsung smartphone is likely to house a 1.4GHz quad-core chipset, which is likely to be the Exynos 7570 SoC used by the Galaxy J2 Core. This processor is said to be paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB of default storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the listing on the online store hints that the Galaxy J4 Core will arrive with an 8MP rear camera featuring an aperture of f/2.2 and a 5MP selfie camera. Of course, we can expect the standard camera features such as panorama, timelapse and AR Emoji.

The other goodies that we can expect from the upcoming Android Go smartphone from Samsung are Bluetooth 4.2, dual-SIM support, FM Radio, 4G, Wi-Fi and a 3300mAh battery. The device is likely to run Android Oreo (Go Edition) despite the fact that the Android Pie (Go Edition) has already been announced by Google. It is also said that the device could be launched in Black, Blue and Copper color variants.