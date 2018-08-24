Samsung announces Galaxy J2 Core its first Android Oreo (Go edition) in India

Samsung has announced its latest Galaxy J2 Core (SM-J260) smartphone in India and Malaysia. This is the first every Android Oreo (Go edition) from the company. According to Samsung, the Galaxy J2 Core with Android Go brings improved performance to introductory smartphones by offering long-lasting battery life, spacious storage capacity and lightning-quick processing power and performance.

The Galaxy J2 Core delivers faster performance speeds compared to the previous models built specifically for Android Oreo(Go edition) and Optimized Data Control for easy management without worry of exceeding data limits.

The smartphone comes with some pre-loaded apps that use less memory and storage providing up to 1.5 times the available storage capacity compared to previous offerings.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core specifications

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core comes with a 5-inch qHD TFT display with a resolution of 540 x 960 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Exynos 7570 SoC clubbed with Mali-T720 MP1 GPU. The Galaxy J2 Core is backed by 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, which can be expandable via microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone comes equipped with a single camera module on the rear with an 8MP camera sensor along with an LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. Both cameras have an F 2.2 aperture for improved wide-angle photography, and features such as Beauty Mode are included for users to take better portraits and selfies.

On the connectivity front, the Galaxy J2 Core offers 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, GPS. The dimensions of the phone are 143.4 x 72.1 x 8.9mm and weigh around 154g.

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is fueled by a 2600mAh battery, and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). The smartphone will be available in golden color and will be initially reaching out to the Malaysian and Indian smartphone market starting from August 24, 2018. The phone is expected to hit additional markets soon. The pricing of the phone is still not disclosed, but we would get the pricing soon.