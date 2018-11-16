Samsung's latest patent suggests Galaxy S10 design

Samsung has been fairly busy for quite some time now. While the company has introduced a whole lot of new smartphones in the year 2018, the company is also geared up for some new launches in the upcoming year, i.e, 2019. One of the highly anticipated Samsung smartphones is the Galaxy S10 and it is expected that the company will launch the flagship device in March 2019. We already have seen numerous leaks and rumors surrounding the Galaxy S10 and by now we know that the smartphone will make use of company's Infinity-O display with a small hole on the left corner. Now, the company's latest patent suggests the design of the upcoming Galaxy S10 smartphone.

As per a report from PhoneArena, Samsung has filed a patent in which it has described 12 different designs which will utilize the earlier suggested display hole. Out of the 12 different designs, some of them have a flat panel, some have rounded and curved edges. The similarity on the design is the display hole which is present on the top-left corner.

It is being speculated that Samsung will probably go for dual-edge display with rounded corners along with the suggested display hole placed at the left corner of the device for the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, on the other hand, will like use a flat panel with rounded edges. Sadly, the patent does not reveal any information on the rear panel of the upcoming Samsung flagship devices.

When it comes to the features and specifications of the upcoming Galaxy S10, the leaked rumors suggest that the smartphone will pack a tall 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel which will offer an aspect ratio of 1440 x 2960 pixels and the display type will be Infinity-O.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S10 will come integrated with Snapdragon 8150 SoC which will be paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device will be available in 64GB and 128GB of internal storage.

