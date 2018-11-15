Samsung files patent for a tablet that will fold thrice

Samsung has filed a new patent for a tablet which folds, twice. Similar to what the company recently showcased at its developer's conference, this tablet will also fold, but more than once. According to the patent that surfaced on USPTO, one piece of the device will fold in one way, while the other will fold the opposite way.

This means that only one-third on the display will be accessible when folded, while the cameras will be visible on the back. Basically, when folded the device will look like a thick smartphone. Samsung would definitely be using its flexible OLED panel which it recently showed off.

What's more interesting is that the illustrations that Samsung submitted to the USPTO also show a 3.5mm headphone jack, but there was no mention of the audio jack anywhere in the application. It is possible that the company might put it and keep the functionality alive if the device ever reaches the production stage.

The illustrations also show a speaker on the device, along with a Type--C USB port. A SIM card slot is placed on the top of the device, and this device will have slim bezels. What's important to note that this is just a patent drawing, and there's a possibility that the original product may differ from its illustrations. This patent application was published on November 13, 2018.

If the rumors are to believed, the company's foldable smartphone will come at a hefty price of about $2,000, though nothing has been confirmed as of now. As for the folding tablet, there's no information available until now. There are chances that the device will hit the market in 2019.

The foldable smartphone is said to come with top-of-the-line specifications and is expected to ship under the "Galaxy F" moniker. The device allegedly has the "SM-F900U" model number and will pack a 7.4-inch foldable display. The display will measure 4.6-inch when folded. The phone will have 512GB of internal storage and will weigh around 200 grams.