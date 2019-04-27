Xiaomi Himo T1 Urban Mobility Scooter officially launched for Rs 31,500 with 120 Km range News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Himo T1 Urban Mobility Scooter comes with 14,000 mAh or 28,000 mAh battery

Xiaomi has officially launched an all-new electric scooter, which can offer up to 120 km of range on a single charge. Here is everything you should know about the Xiaomi Himo T1 Urban Mobility Scooter.

Design and features

The Xiaomi Himo T1 Urban Mobility Scooter looks like a miniature scooter and is available in different colors, including, Red, White, and Grey. The motorcycle is available under Xiaomi's crowdsourcing platform, xiaomiyoupin.

The entire bike is designed from metal and plastic materials with minimal branding across the scooter. There is a big single tone display on the front, which can showcase the range and battery percentage at the same time.

There is a single LED lamp on the front, which is a compact and powerful light source, and the scooter can be used even in the low-light conditions. Unlike most of the scooters, only there is only one seat on the bike, and there is a rack to carry bags and stuff.

For the front tire, the scooter uses dual telescopic suspension, whereas the back tire uses a dual spring-loaded suspension. Do note that, the front tire comes with a disc brake, which helps the scooter with quicker breaking.

Speed and range

The scooter is powered by a 350w motor with a maximum RPM of 380, which do a maximum speed of 25 Km/hr. The standard 14,000 mAh battery can offer 60 Km of range, whereas the bike does support additional 14,000 mAh battery, which can extend the battery range to 120 Km on a single charge. There is a dedicated USB-A output port, which can be used to charge smartphones and other electronic devices.

Price and availability

In China, the base variant of the Xiaomi Himo T1 Urban Mobility Scooter retails for 2999 Yuan or Rs 31,500. As of now, there is no information on the official price or the availability of the scooter in India or any part of the world, except for China.

