Xiaomi launches Yeelight Voice Assistant smart speaker

Xiaomi's subsidiary Yeelight, the manufacturer of smart home products, has just launched a voice assistant based smart speaker. Dubbed as Yeelight Voice Assistant, the speaker is a first of its kind from the company.

When you take a look at the Yeelight Voice Assistant, the first thing you will notice is its striking resemblance with Amazon's Echo Dot speaker, in terms of design. The Yeelight smart speaker has four buttons on the top side; an action button, microphone on/off button, volume up button and volume down button, similar to the Echo Dot. The Yeelight speaker has another button in the center, which can be used to mute the speaker.

While this feature is not present on the Eco Dot, it is available on the larger versions of the Amazon Echo. The Yeelight smart speaker is believed to be powered by Microsoft's Cortana voice assistant. In addition, it has six microphones and a single 2-Watt speaker.

The company claims that the device is equipped with an advanced voice wake-up algorithm, which can turn the device ON within a range of 5 meters. It also features advanced Acoustic echo cancellation (AEC) and Beamforming technology for echo reduction.

The smart speaker is driven by a 64-bit Cortex A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz and is coupled with 256MB RAM and 256MB of flash storage. In terms of connectivity, the device offers 2.4GHz and 5GHz Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE).

The Yeelight Voice Assistant arrives with Dual AI systems and has the ability to control other smart home products from Xiaomi, such as smart LED bulbs, table lamps, bedside lights, ceiling lights, etc.

The speaker has been listed on the company's crowd sourcing platform at 199 Yuan (approximately Rs. 1,950). As of now, there is no information the products international pricing and availability. So what do you think about this product? Let us know in the comments.