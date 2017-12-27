Xiaomi Mi 7 new renders surface online: Reveals on-screen fingerprint scanner and more

Xiaomi is set to release a new flagship device in the coming weeks and going by reports it will likely be Mi 7. This smartphone has been doing rounds in the rumor mill and has been the subject of numerous leaks in the past few days. Thus we have some idea about what the smartphone will be bringing to the table for the consumers.

However, one thing we are not sure about is the security feature of the smartphone. There are reports stating many different things. There is still a debate going on whether the smartphone will feature a 3D facial recognition system or an embedded on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Just this morning we heard that Xiaomi's flagship smartphone will have 3D facial recognition feature and that the company was not interested in featuring an advanced fingerprint scanner. But again, new renders of the smartphone have popped up online suggesting otherwise.

While we are speculating the case, looking at these renders it clearly shows an on-screen fingerprint sensor. The sensor has been placed close to a menu click zone in the smartphone. We are yet to validate these photos as well. This new leak is further not consistent with the previous renders.

Meanwhile, other notable features that you can make out from the render is that there is a dual camera setup at the rear. Yet again, the dual cameras are horizontally placed in contrast to vertically placed cameras that we saw in previous renders. In any case, while we are still away from the official launch and that nothing much is confirmed these are just information based on speculations and rumors.

Besides, speculations will continue to grow with respect to this device until Xiaomi reveals it all.

Having said that, considering previous speculations and rumors Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to come with Snapdragon 845 processor, a 5.65-inch full-screen display with 18:9 aspect ratio, dual glass, metal frame design, support for wireless charging and other features.

The smartphone is also said to be equipped with 6GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB ROM. As for the cameras, the handset is expected to sport 12MP + 20MP rear camera combination of IMX380 + IMX350 sensor. The device will be backed by a 3200 mAh battery and it will run on MIUI 9.

Apart from this, rumors also suggest that there will be a Plus version of this smartphone.

