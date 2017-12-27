Xiaomi Mi 7 to have 3D facial recognition feature instead of under-glass fingerprint scanner

Recently, Synaptics confirmed that it is working along with Vivo to launch a smartphone with the under-display fingerprint sensor in 2018. Fresh information that has surfaced now reveal that not only Vivo but also the other leading manufacturers will launch such smartphones in the next year.

According to the information shared by an industry insider on Weibo, Huawei and OnePlus in addition to Vivo will launch smartphones with an under-glass fingerprint sensor. This information coincides with the report that OnePlus 6 will be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor and the concept renders those show such an implementation.

It is also claimed that Xiaomi is not interested in introducing a smartphone with the advanced fingerprint scanner. The company appears to be focusing on introducing the 3D facial recognition feature on its upcoming smartphones. Given that Xiaomi is developing 3D facial recognition technology, the company is believed to introduce this feature on the Mi 7.

It is believed that the upcoming Xiaomi flagship smartphone will have 3D facial recognition that is as robust as the Apple's Face ID. Xiaomi is believed to be working with Qualcomm, Truly Opt-Electronics and Himax Technologies to begin the mass production of the new technology by Q1 2018. After making its debut on the Xiaomi Mi 7, the advanced 3D facial recognition technology is said to be implemented on other devices from the company.

The previous reports have already tipped that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will arrive with the Snapdragon 845 SoC. The device is likely to feature AI driven dual cameras at its rear. The Mi 7 is believed to support wireless charging and feature a full-screen design with an 18:9 display that has become a trend these days.

Lately, we came across a report that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will be launched in early 2018 along with the Mi 7 Plus, its bigger variant. While the Mi 7 is expected to feature a 5.65-inch display, its bigger kin is said to arrive with a larger 6.01-inch display. As speculated, both the smartphones will have an aspect ratio of 18:9 as the company's recent budget models - the Redmi 5 and Redmi 5 Plus came with similar displays.