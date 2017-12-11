Xiaomi Mi 7 and Mi 7 Plus likely to be launched in March 2018

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC was unveiled last week. And, it goes without saying that the upcoming flagship smartphones slated to be launched in 2018 will make use of this chipset.

We already came across a confirmation from Xiaomi's CEO that the forthcoming flagship, the Mi 7 will use the Snapdragon 845 SoC. Also, there are expectations that this smartphone will be the first Chinese smartphone to feature the processor. In the meantime, there is fresh information from a Chinese website MyDrivers via GizmoChina that the Mi 7 will be launched in two sizes and both will be released simultaneously.

This year, Xiaomi announced the launch of the Xiaomi Mi 6 in April. Before the launch of the device, there were speculations that the company would release the Mi 6 Plus as well. However, Xiaomi could not launch the Plus variant due to the lack of the Snapdragon 835 chipset back then. Again next year, the Mi 7 Plus is expected to share the stage with the Mi 7.

Going by the previous speculations, the Mi 7 is believed to arrive with a 5.65-inch display while the Plus variant is expected to adorn a larger 6.01-inch display. Both the displays are likely to feature the 18:9 aspect ratio display and a full-screen design. The battery capacity is expected to be 3200mAh in the Mi 7 and 3500mAh in the Mi 7 Plus.

Both the Xiaomi smartphones are expected to feature a metal and glass build that will give a premium look to these devices and also the support for wireless charging.

On the hardware front, there are claims that the Snapdragon 845 SoC might be paired with 6GB RAM. Like the Mi 6, these smartphones are said to feature dual rear cameras with Sony IMX380 and IMX350 sensors on board. The photography experience is said to be enriched with support for AI capabilities.

Xiaomi is expected to acquire enough stock of Qualcomm's latest chipset for the Mi 7 and Mi 7 Plus so that there will be no issue in making these smartphones and rolling them out for sale. It is expected that the Mi 7 will be priced at 2699 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,000) and 2999 yuan (approx. Rs. 29,999) and arrive sometime in March next year.