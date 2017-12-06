Xiaomi Mi 7 to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845: CEO confirms

Well, on the first day of the ongoing Snapdragon Tech Summit event in Hawaii, Qualcomm officially revealed the new processor Snapdragon 845 that will likely be making its way in the upcoming flagships from different smartphone companies.

While we know that Samsung will be the first one to bring out a smartphone featuring this new SoC, it looks like Xiaomi is also gearing up for the same. The company's CEO Lei Jun has confirmed that the next flagship device from the company will be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC.

During the Snapdragon Tech Summit, Jun took to the stage and gave hints about the next flagship but he did not reveal the name of the device at the time. He further spoke about the long history of using Qualcomm chips in their smartphones.

Meanwhile, 9to5Google has reported that at a small round-table discussion after the event, Xiaomi's CEO confirmed that its Xiaomi Mi 7 flagship smartphone would be its first to sport the Snapdragon 845. This news falls into place as nearly two months back it was reported that Qualcomm and Xiaomi were collaborating to bring optimized Snapdragon 845 on Xiaomi Mi 7. Thus with the recent comments from the CEO, it seems that it will be Mi 7.

But it is no surprise because if you look at Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphones namely the Mi 6 and Mi Mix 2, they come with Snapdragon 835. So the next flagship was bound to come with better features.

Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to come with some AI feature. And AI driven Snapdragon 845 sounds very close. Apart from that, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.01-inch AMOLED screen supplied by Samsung. It is likely to include the same-sized battery as the Xiaomi Mi 6 and will likely include a 12-megapixel Sony IMX380 sensor and a 20-megapixel Sony IMX35 sensor. The device is further speculated to be the first Xiaomi phone to come with wireless charging feature.