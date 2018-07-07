Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale: Grab products at Rs 4 flash sales

Related Articles
Are you planning to buy a Xiaomi product? Then this would be a good news for you. Xiaomi has announced the 4th-anniversary sale from July 10 to 12th in India. As a part of the sale, the company will offer a Re 4 flash sale, it will sell devices and bundles at a reduced price, and will allow customers to grab discount coupons, and play 'Find the 4' game from July 7, 2018.
Users can play the 'Find the 4' game from July 7 to July 12 to win coupons as well as Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y2 and more. During the sale, users will be able to avail coupons worth up to Rs 500 which they can use to buy accessories.
The company will hold the Re 4 flash sale every day at 4 PM during the sale. If you are lucky enough then you can get the Redmi Y1, Mi LED Smart TV 4 55, Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Mi Band 2 at just Re. 4. In addition, Xiaomi will also offer up to Rs 300 discount on Mi Protect.
Here is the list of offers during Xiaomi Mi 4th Anniversary sale
|Product
|Offer Price
|Discount
|Mi Body Composition Scale + Mi Band 2
|Rs 1,999
|Rs 1799 off
|Redmi Note 5 + Mi VR Play 2
|Rs 9,999
|Rs 1299 off
|Redmi Y1 + Mi Bluetooth Headset
|Rs 8,999
|Rs 899 off
|Mi Air Purifier 2 + Filter
|Rs 8,999
|Rs 2499 off
|Mi Pocket Speaker + Earphones Basic
|Rs 1,499
|Rs 399 off
|10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i + Mi Rollerball Pen
|Rs 899
|Rs 179 off
|Mi Max 2 64GB
|Rs 14,999
|Rs. 1000 off
|Travel Backpack
|Rs. 1,899
|Rs. 100 off
|Mi Earphones
|Rs. 649
|Rs. 50 off
|Mi Band 2
|Rs 1,599
|Rs 200 off
|Mi Travel Backpack + Mi Selfie Stick Tripod
|Rs 2,948
|Rs 150 off
|Mi Band HRX Edition + Mi Band Strap Blue
|Rs 1,398
|Rs. 150 off
From 12 pm to 11:59 pm on 9th July, users will be able to redeem their F-codes for the upcoming exclusive offers. The F-codes and coupons will be valid from 10:00 AM July 10 till 11:59 PM July 12 2018.
In addition, SBI credit cards users can avail flat Rs 500 instant discount on minimum purchase of worth Rs 7500. Paytm will let you avail a cashback of Rs 500 on paying through Paytm wallet for a purchase of Rs 8999. You can also receive flat 25 per cent SuperCash while paying through MobiKwik.