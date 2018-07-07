ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale: Grab products at Rs 4 flash sales

Xiaomi has announced the 4th-anniversary sale from July 10 to 12th in India. As a part of the sale, the company will offer a Re 4 flash sale, it will sell devices and bundles at a reduced price.

    Are you planning to buy a Xiaomi product? Then this would be a good news for you. Xiaomi has announced the 4th-anniversary sale from July 10 to 12th in India. As a part of the sale, the company will offer a Re 4 flash sale, it will sell devices and bundles at a reduced price, and will allow customers to grab discount coupons, and play 'Find the 4' game from July 7, 2018.

    Users can play the 'Find the 4' game from July 7 to July 12 to win coupons as well as Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y2 and more. During the sale, users will be able to avail coupons worth up to Rs 500 which they can use to buy accessories.

    The company will hold the Re 4 flash sale every day at 4 PM during the sale. If you are lucky enough then you can get the Redmi Y1, Mi LED Smart TV 4 55, Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Mi Band 2 at just Re. 4. In addition, Xiaomi will also offer up to Rs 300 discount on Mi Protect.

    Here is the list of offers during Xiaomi Mi 4th Anniversary sale

    ProductOffer PriceDiscount
    Mi Body Composition Scale + Mi Band 2Rs  1,999Rs 1799 off
    Redmi Note 5 + Mi VR Play 2Rs 9,999Rs 1299 off
    Redmi Y1 + Mi Bluetooth HeadsetRs 8,999Rs 899 off
    Mi Air Purifier 2 + FilterRs 8,999Rs 2499 off
    Mi  Pocket Speaker + Earphones BasicRs 1,499Rs 399 off
    10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i + Mi Rollerball PenRs 899Rs 179 off
    Mi Max 2 64GB
    		Rs 14,999Rs. 1000 off
    Travel BackpackRs. 1,899Rs. 100 off
    Mi Earphones
    		Rs. 649Rs. 50 off
    Mi Band 2
    		Rs 1,599Rs 200 off
    Mi Travel Backpack + Mi Selfie Stick TripodRs 2,948
    		Rs 150 off
    Mi Band HRX Edition + Mi Band Strap BlueRs 1,398Rs. 150 off

    From 12 pm to 11:59 pm on 9th July, users will be able to redeem their F-codes for the upcoming exclusive offers. The F-codes and coupons will be valid from 10:00 AM July 10 till 11:59 PM July 12 2018.

    In addition, SBI credit cards users can avail flat Rs 500 instant discount on minimum purchase of worth Rs 7500. Paytm will let you avail a cashback of Rs 500 on paying through Paytm wallet for a purchase of Rs 8999. You can also receive flat 25 per cent SuperCash while paying through MobiKwik.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 7, 2018, 19:00 [IST]
