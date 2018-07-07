Xiaomi Mi 4th anniversary sale: Grab products at Rs 4 flash sales

Are you planning to buy a Xiaomi product? Then this would be a good news for you. Xiaomi has announced the 4th-anniversary sale from July 10 to 12th in India. As a part of the sale, the company will offer a Re 4 flash sale, it will sell devices and bundles at a reduced price, and will allow customers to grab discount coupons, and play 'Find the 4' game from July 7, 2018.

Users can play the 'Find the 4' game from July 7 to July 12 to win coupons as well as Mi Mix 2, Redmi Y2 and more. During the sale, users will be able to avail coupons worth up to Rs 500 which they can use to buy accessories.

The company will hold the Re 4 flash sale every day at 4 PM during the sale. If you are lucky enough then you can get the Redmi Y1, Mi LED Smart TV 4 55, Mi Body Composition Scale, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, and the Mi Band 2 at just Re. 4. In addition, Xiaomi will also offer up to Rs 300 discount on Mi Protect.

Here is the list of offers during Xiaomi Mi 4th Anniversary sale

Product Offer Price Discount Mi Body Composition Scale + Mi Band 2 Rs 1,999 Rs 1799 off Redmi Note 5 + Mi VR Play 2 Rs 9,999 Rs 1299 off Redmi Y1 + Mi Bluetooth Headset Rs 8,999 Rs 899 off Mi Air Purifier 2 + Filter Rs 8,999 Rs 2499 off Mi Pocket Speaker + Earphones Basic Rs 1,499 Rs 399 off 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i + Mi Rollerball Pen Rs 899 Rs 179 off Mi Max 2 64GB

Rs 14,999 Rs. 1000 off Travel Backpack Rs. 1,899 Rs. 100 off Mi Earphones

Rs. 649 Rs. 50 off Mi Band 2

Rs 1,599 Rs 200 off Mi Travel Backpack + Mi Selfie Stick Tripod Rs 2,948

Rs 150 off Mi Band HRX Edition + Mi Band Strap Blue Rs 1,398 Rs. 150 off

From 12 pm to 11:59 pm on 9th July, users will be able to redeem their F-codes for the upcoming exclusive offers. The F-codes and coupons will be valid from 10:00 AM July 10 till 11:59 PM July 12 2018.

In addition, SBI credit cards users can avail flat Rs 500 instant discount on minimum purchase of worth Rs 7500. Paytm will let you avail a cashback of Rs 500 on paying through Paytm wallet for a purchase of Rs 8999. You can also receive flat 25 per cent SuperCash while paying through MobiKwik.

