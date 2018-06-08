Xiaomi Redmi Y2 first sale on June 12 via Amazon; Price, launch offers and more

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 was launched in India on June 7. It has been announced that the device will go on sale for the first time on June 12 exclusively via Amazon, Mi.com and the Mi stores in the country. The smartphone has been announced in two variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB storage priced at Rs. 9,999 and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space priced at Rs. 12,999.

While the pricing of the Redmi Y2 is already attractive, there is a slew of launch offers and discounts on the smartphone. Buyers of the selfie-centric smartphone can get an instant discount of Rs. 500 on using an ICICI bank card for the purchase. Also, there is an Airtel offer, which gives subscribers an instant cashback of Rs. 1,800 and up to 240GB of free data. Do note that there are some terms and conditions associated with these offers.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 specifications

To recap, the smartphone adorns a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The device gets the power from a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC based on the 14nm process. Both the variants of the smartphone have expandable storage support up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot. There are dedicated dual SIM card slots too on board.

The Redmi Y2 makes use of a dual-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. This camera arrangement can capture photos with bokeh effect using software. The camera comes with HDR, AI Beautify, and other necessary features. The AI camera software is optimized for the Indian users to recognize and retain cultural aspects such as bindi. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with a dedicated soft LED flash for low-light selfies.

The connectivity aspects bundled with the smartphone include Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, IR blaster, 4G VoLTE and a micro USB 2.0 port. The battery capacity is 3080mAh and it can render a pretty decent battery life.

Check out our first impressions of the Redmi Y2 and let us know if you are interested in buying this budget selfie-centric smartphone?