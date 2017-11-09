Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 receives Rs. 1,000 price cut; now available at Rs. 8,999

At the time when everyone is talking about the smog in the national capital as it is making it difficult for people to get a gasp of fresh air, Xiaomi has slashed the price of the Mi Air Purifier 2. Apparently, the situation in the region has increased the demand for the air purifiers among consumers.

Xiaomi seems to have taken a swift action by slashing the pricing of the Mi Air Purifier 2. The device that was announced for Rs. 9,999 in the country is not available at Rs. 8,999 after getting a Rs. 1,000 price cut. Notably, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 was launched in India in September last year. It can be controlled via an app. Being the second generation model, it has inbuilt Wi-Fi that connects the device to your home or office Wi-Fi network.

The Mi Air Purifier 2 supports the Mi Home app that helps in monitoring the air quality both inside and outside your home in real time. There are three settings - auto, night and manual and the device can be managed remotely using this app. The Mi Home app also has features such as automatic notification to change the filter and the custom settings for the functioning of the device.

The Mi Air Purifier 2 features a three-layered filter that assures to eliminate 99.99% of the PM 2.5 articles and produce around 10,000 liters of clean air at a delivery rate of 330m3/h and 338m3/h in the standard mode and active mode respectively. This device is a new air pressurization system including a brushless DC motor, conical duct, axial fan, and Francis fan design. The device can suck in from 360- degrees around the filter and the fresh air is blown out through the fans that are claimed to be designed similar to the fans in an aircraft turbine.

While the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 is priced at Rs. 8,999 right now after the price cut, the filter is priced at Rs. 2,499 and has to be replaced once in six months.

So, are you buying the Mi Air Purifier 2 to get a gasp of fresh and clean air for you and your family during the time when the air pollution in Delhi and Noida are being talked about a lot?