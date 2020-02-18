Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush India Launch Set For February 20 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like the Chinese company Xiaomi is all set to expand its portfolio of products in the country. Xiaomi has teased that it will launch its electric toothbrush in India soon. Dubbed Mi Electric Toothbrush, this dental care product was launched by the company in the global markets back in 2018.

Xiaomi India has taken to its official Twitter handle to tease the electric toothbrush. It has revealed that the Mi Electric Toothbrush will be launched in India on February 20. Notably, the device has been launched in Spain for 29.99 euros (approx. Rs. 2,300). So, we can expect a similar price point in India as well.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush Features

It is touted that the Mi Electric Toothbrush can vibrate more than 31,000 times per minute with 230gf.cm torque. It comes with several customizable brush modes including Gentle and Standard and uses a position detection technology that will enable tracking and reporting.

This will completely change the way you start your day. #YourPersonalDentist coming on 20th February. pic.twitter.com/5bP2H7Adle — Mi India #108MP IS COMING! (@XiaomiIndia) February 18, 2020

There is a magnetic levitation sonic motor and a metal-free, anti-corrosion brush head. It can be connected to a mobile app, which will let users adjust the brush strength, brush time, and several other oral care functions on the basis of their brushing habits and diet.

With Blueotooth, the Xiaomi electric toothbrush can be paired with a compatible smartphone to let users access statistics such as coverage, duration, and uniformity via the app. It also shares brushing reports with the users on a daily, weekly or monthly basis.

The Mi Electric Toothbrush features a high-precision accelerator sensor, which is touted to sense brush position by monitoring six various zones in the users' mouth. It comes with an inbuilt battery, which is touted to deliver 18 days of usage. And, there is a USB port that lets the electric toothbrush to be connected to other devices such as laptops and power banks for charging. As it is a toothbrush, it features an IPX7 rating that makes it water-resistant.

What We Think

Earlier this year, Xiaomi relaunched the Mi brand in India and revealed that it will bring the premium Mi smartphones and smart ecosystem products. Following the same, the company also showcased the Mi MIX Alpha, which is a concept phone with wraparound display unveiled late last year. The launch of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Toothbrush in India confirms the arrival of smart ecosystem products in the country.

Best Mobiles in India