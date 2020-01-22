ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Launched At Rs. 599 In India

    Xiaomi initiated the crowdfunding for its Motion Activated Night Light 2 on mi.com back in 2018. Now, the company has finally launched the device for the Indian consumers with a price tag of Rs. 599.

    Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Launched At Rs. 599 In India

     

    According to the company announcement, the Night Light 2 is already up for sale on mi.com. The company claims that the product will be delivered within 2-4 working days in Bangalore region.

    Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Specifications

    The Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 is a motion detection night lamp which turns on automatically when it detects motion. It comes with two brightness settings and also saves energy by shutting off after 15 seconds if there is no further motion is detected. However, do note that this is not a smart light so it can't be controlled by a smartphone app.

    The company claims that the night lamp comes with a 120-degree wide range sensing activated by human motion. Moreover, do note that the device comes with photosensitive +human body dual sensor, which means the light will on turn on when the ambient brightness low or in dark areas like cupboard, storeroom, and more.

    Xiaomi Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 Launched At Rs. 599 In India

    The LEDs on the motion detection nigh lamp sports 2800k warm yellow light which is capable of providing an ample amount of light. Besides, it also comes with a toggle switch which will give you access to choose from two brightness modes of 4 lumens and 25 lumens.

     

    It also sports 360-degree rotating light along with a magnetic form factor which makes a stronger build and easy to install and move. The Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 is powered by 3 AA batteries. However, do note that the package will not include the batteries and users need to purchase it separately.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 8:00 [IST]
