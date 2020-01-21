ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi Router 4C With Support For Up To 64 Devices Launched In India

    By
    |

    Xiaomi Mi Router 3C was launched in India back in 2017. As it has been over two years, the company has come up with a refreshed model. Well, the Xiaomi Mi Router 4C has been launched in India for Rs. 999. This router is available for purchase via the company's official website.

    Xiaomi Mi Router 4C Launched In India

     

    When the Xiaomi Mi Router 3C was launched in India, the device did not feature dual-band support as the Chinese variant. It was launched with single-band support but the Mi Router 4C seems to be an upgraded one that replaces its predecessor.

    Xiaomi Mi Router 4C Details

    The latest wireless router from Xiaomi packs four high-performance omnidirectional antennas with the capability of delivering up to 300Mbps speed. The company revealed that the router has a high operating range and a strong signal in comparison to its prequel.

    This router features 64MB of RAM and supports up to a whopping number of 64 devices. This is eight times the support offered by typical routers, which makes it exceptional. Also, it let users control the router using the Mi Wi-Fi application. Via this app, it is possible to view and manage the Mi Router 4C and get notifications when a new device is connected to the network.

    What's worth mentioning is that there is a Wi-Fi optimization feature that lets users boost the speed and minimize bandwidth issues with a single tap. This Wi-Fi router can also be used as a repeater for better signal strength. There are parental controls preventing children from accessing content restricted by their parents.

    Xiaomi Mi Router 4C supports 802.11n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi protocols and has 16MB of storage space. It comes with a MediaTek MT7628N processor, two LAN ports, 10/100Mbps (Auto MDI/MDIX), an RJ45 WAN port, 10/100Mbps (Auto MDI/MDIX) and a power port. There is a Red/Blue/Yellow LED indicator as well.

     

    What We Think

    The launch of the Xiaomi Mi Router 4C in India comes within days of relaunching the Mi brand in the country. The company announced that it will bring the premium Mi smartphones and other smart products into the Indian market soon. So, we believe that the Mi Router 4C router could be among the first devices.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 21, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
