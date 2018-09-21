Xiaomi Smart Alarm Clock with Xiao AI assistant launched for Rs. 1,600

Xiaomi is a smartphone maker known for launching other gadgets. The company sells a slew of gadgets such as smart home appliances, laptops, tablets, smart shoes, pens and umbrellas. The latest offering from the company is the Smart Alarm Clock that incorporates the company's AI assistant Xiao AI.

Xiaomi's Smart Alarm Clock has been launched for RMB 149 (approx. Rs. 1,600). As its name indicators, it has a big display with icons for clock and notifications and displays the time. It can also double as a smart speaker.

Xiaomi Smart Alarm Clock features

The Smart Alarm Clock can be used to set up to 30 different alarms with the users' voice. When the alarm is ringing, users can snooze it by pressing the button at the top or using their voice. And, users can add up to 80 reminders on the Smart Alarm Clock. Besides this, users can ask weather updates, general questions, latest news and stock reports. The interesting aspect is that the device can control other Xiaomi smart products such as bulbs, lamps, and more. It can also read stories, recite poems and crack jokes. It can also be used to stream audio from over 2,000 internet radio stations.

When it comes to the specifications of this Smart Alarm Clock from the Chinese maker, it has a bright display and gets the power from a quad-core SoC that is clocked at 1.3GHz. The device has connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.0 LE and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. The Xiaomi device powered by Xiao AI will be compatible with devices running Android Jelly Bean 4.2 and above and iOS 8 and above.

Availability

As of now, this speaker cum smart alarm clock is available for pre-order from the official Xiaomi website in the company's home market China. We are yet to know if the device will be launched in the Indian market or not.