Xiaomi To Launch Mi Water Purifier At Smarter Living 2020 Event On September 17

    Xiaomi is set to launch the Mi Water Purifier at its upcoming Smarter Living 2020 Event on September 17 in India. While the 65-inch 4K Smart LED TV is a much-anticipated launch, Xiaomi has teased the Mi Water Purifier on its official Twitter handle. The Mi Band 4 is also expected to be launched at the event.

    Mi Water Purifier: An Addition To The Smart Home Hub

    The proposed Mi Water Purifier adds to Xiaomi's growing smart home hub that already includes Smart TVs. Earlier, the company released the Mi Water TDS tester, a meter that indicates the Total Dissolved Solids in any liquid. The device could be used to check the hardness of drinking water, a major problem in India.

    Now, Xiaomi is set out to purify the hard water as well. The tweet says that Xiaomi has a 'pure surprise' to ensure that people drink healthy and safe water. TDS levels are supposed to be below 300, but the water we consume is still not safe, tweeted Manu Kumar Jain, MD of Xiaomi India. Xiaomi states that this will soon change on September 17, at the Smarter Living 2020 Event, hinting at the launch of the Mi Water Purifier.

    Mi Water Purifier: What's In It?

    The Mi Water Purifier is expected to be the same model that's available in China. There's a four-step purification process installed in the water purifier that also works on RO (Reverse Osmosis). The four steps of the purification go through PP cotton filter, activated carbon pre-filter, an RO filter and lastly, an activated carbon filter. The Mi Water Purifier can also be connected to the smart home hub through WiFi. Consumers can also monitor water quality using a dedicated smartphone app.

     

    The price of the Mi Water Purifier is still not out, but we expect it to be less than Rs. 20,000. Xiaomi's success with smartphones has been popular for a while now. One needs to wait and watch how well the Indian market will accept Xiaomi's expansion into the home environment. Stay tuned to know more about the 4K 65-Inch Mi TV, Mi Band 4, and the Mi Water Purifier launch at the Smarter Living 2020 Event.

    Read More About: news gadgets xiaomi
    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 13:58 [IST]
