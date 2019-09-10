Xiaomi 4K 65-Inch Mi TV India Launch Pegged For September 17 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in the Indian market. Over these years, the company has been quite successful and dominates the market surpassing big global brands in terms of volume of shipments and sales. Gradually, the brand introduced smart TVs and is enjoying success in this category as well.

Now, Xiaomi has announced that it will launch a 65-inch 4K Mi TV in India on September 17. Earlier this month, the company sent invites for an event dubbed 'Smart Living 2020' to be hosted in India next week. Following the same, it confirmed that the Mi Band 4 will be launched in the country at the event. Even a Redmi TV was speculated to be launched in the country. But it looks like the 4K Mi TV 65-inch will be launched instead of the Redmi TV.

Mi fans, here's @manukumarjain about to unveil the biggest and the best #MiTV in India yet.



Want him to unveil it before the launch? RT and tell us why you ️ Mi TV with #MiTV and #SmarterLiving.



'65',000 RTs and we will reveal. pic.twitter.com/9apV3hRvqR — Mi TV India for #MiFans (@MiTVIndia) September 10, 2019

Xiaomi Mi 4K 65-Inch TV Incoming

Xiaomi India has taken to Twitter to tease that it will launch a new Mi TV in the country. The company says that it will the biggest and best offering in the lineup till date. The tweet as seen below claims that the TV will have an LED display with 4K resolution. Also, fans are asked to retweet the same 65,000 times, hinting that it could be the 65-inch model, which is in the offing. Till date, the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro and Mi TV 4X Pro have the biggest display in the lineup.

Well, the full-screen Mi TV range and a 65-inch Mural TV were launched by the company in its home market China. Though the company has not revealed the exact model to be launched in India, we can expect some of these models to make their way into the country.

What To Expect

As mentioned above, there is no clarity regarding the exact launch date or model that will be launched in India. But we can expect the soon-to-be-launched Xiaomi Mi TV 4K 65-inch model to be priced competitively to create a disruption in the Indian TV market. This is not surprising as the company has already attempted at the same.

