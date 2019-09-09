Xiaomi Mi Band 4 India Launch Date Revealed: Expected Price And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi Mi Band 4, the latest generation fitness band from the company was announced back in June in China. Since its unveiling, the launch of the device in India was teased and now we seem to have got a specific date. Well, a recent tweet by Xiaomi's global VP and India Head Manu Kumar Jain hints that the Mi Band 4 could be launched in the country on September 17.

In the tweet, the executive has not confirmed the launch of the Mi Band 4 directly. But he has revealed the cryptic caption '4' hinting that it could be the latest wearable device. Check out the tweet below.

Mi fans! Come September 17th, we will unveil a product that you have been waiting '4'. 🤗



Another blockbuster in the making from the house of Xiaomi. Get set for #SmarterLiving 2020!



RT 🔄 with your guesses. Am sure this is going to be easy. 😜😎#Xiaomi ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YvpPVXjrhJ — #MiFan Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 9, 2019

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Specifications

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is fitted a 0.95-inch AMOLED 24-bit color touch screen display with 120 x 240 pixels and 2.5D scratch-resistant glass. The improved color display shows steps, time, notifications from calls and apps on the paired smartphone, heart rate, activities, weather, etc. The Mi Band 3 successor features an in-built microphone for voice control, but it is supported only by the NFC variant.

With a Photoplethysmography or heart rate sensor, the Mi Band 4 can monitor your heart rate. Also, it tracks sleep patterns with the Sedentary reminder feature. The Mi Band 4 has 5ATM water-resistant feature letting it withstand up to 50 meters underwater. There is Bluetooth 5.0 LE for connectivity. While a 135mAh battery powers the standard variant offering 20 days of battery life, the NFC variant is fueled by a 125mAh battery delivering 15 days of backup.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 features 6-axis high-precision sensor, six sports modes, NFC support with an in-built microphone, which may not be launched in India.

Our Take On Xiaomi Mi Band 4

For now, there is no word regarding the pricing of the Mi Band 4 in India. However, we can expect to be priced similar to the Mi Band 3 at Rs. 1,999. Notably, the Mi Band 2 and Mi Band 3 were launched in India for Rs. 1,999 making us believe that the latest one could be priced similarly. However, given the popularity of Xiaomi products in India, we can expect the Mi Band 4 to be a bestseller in its category sometime soon.

Best Mobiles in India