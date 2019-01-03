Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch variant India launch teased by company

It looks like Xiaomi is all set to launch the Mi TV 4 65-inch model in India sometime soon. As per a recent tweet posted by Xiaomi India chief, Manu Kumar Jain, it looks like the new variant will be launched soon in the country. The tweet teases '#TheBiggerPicture' suggesting that it is a large screen variant of the Mi TV.

As of now, a few Xiaomi Mi TV models are available in India. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4 55-inch model is priced at Rs. 44,999. Also, the 55-inch Mi TV 4 Pro is available for Rs. 49,999. In comparison, the relatively larger 65-inch model will definitely appeal to the users and will be suitable for large rooms.

Xiaomi Mi TV models have been well received in the Indian market due to the competitive pricing strategy. These TVs have an edge over the other brands such as Sony, LG and Samsung that are expensive even for models with smaller screen size.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 65-inch model

Talking about the 65-inch variant of the Mi TV, it was launched in the company's home market China for 5,999 yuan (approx. Rs. 63,000). However, we can expect it to be priced under Rs. 60,000 or lesser when it arrives in India. Given that the products in the Xiaomi Mi TV lineup are priced starting from Rs. 12,499 for the 32-inch variant, the larger model is also expected to be priced competitively.

Mi TV price slash

In a recent move, Xiaomi slashed the pricing of select TV models making them more affordable. The reason for the price cut was the reduction in the GST rates. Eventually, the buyers have become beneficial. The 32-inch model received a price cut of Rs. 1,800 as the GST has been reduced from 28% to 18%. So, there is an increased possibility for the upcoming 65-inch model to also be priced reasonably.

Though the launch of the upcoming TV model has been teased by the company, there is no specific word about when we can expect the launch to happen. And, we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the launch of the new TV.