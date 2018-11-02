Xiaomi unveils the biggest Mi Home store in India at Indiranagar Bengaluru

Did you know that Xiaomi makes 200+ products?

The profound feeling that we felt inside the Mi Home Indiranagar is the fact that does Xiaomi makes everything inside the store? And the answer is yes. Xiaomi has showcased more than 200 products from different portfolios. However, only 70 out of 200 products are available for purchase, which includes smartphones, smart televisions, smartphone accessories, air purifiers, and more.

Xiaomi flagship store in India

The Mi Home in the Indiranagar is also a flagship store, where users can experience the products before making an actual purchase. One interesting thing about the Mi Experience store is the fact that the price of a Xaiomi product will be similar to the online pricing.

Xiaomi Ninebot, Xiaomi Gaming laptop and lot more

We all know that Xiaomi makes impressive budget smartphones. What if I say that the company also makes gaming laptops with stellar hardware, again at a honest pricing? Yes, according to speculations, Xiaomi is most likely to launch the Xiaomi Mi branded laptops in India in 2019.

Users can get the first-hand experience with the Xiaomi Ninebot and Xiaomi Scooter, which are yet to be launched in India. Did you know that Xiaomi makes rice cookers, automatic washing machines, dishwasher, fans, shoes, sound bar, projector, and the list goes on and on.

Free engraving for everyone

Xiaomi Mi Home store has a dedicated laser engraving machine, where the company offers free engraving for the customers for free of cost. One can engrave smartphones, power banks and lot more for free of cost.

User feedback is important to launch products in India

With Mi Homes, the company not only showcases the products but, it also takes feedback from users regarding launching a specific product in India with "India-centric features'. With the amount of feedback a product receives, Xiaomi decides to launch or not to launch a product in the Indian market.