Xiaomi opens second Mi Home Store in Bengaluru

Xiaomi opened the first Mi Home store in Bengaluru in May this year. Now, the company has inaugurated another Mi Home store in the same city.

The second Mi Home store is located at the 1 MG Road Mall. This store will another exclusive offline retailer store of Xiaomi in the country. The Mi Home stores are already available in other countries such as China, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan. At the sidelines of launching the Mi Max 2 in India, the company's India head announced that they will launch two Mi Home stores in the country shortly.

The official Twitter handles of both Xiaomi India and the company's India Head, Manu Kumar Jain has tweeted the photos of the inauguration of the second Mi Home store. Manu Kumar Jain inaugurated the Mi Home store today as seen in the image above.

As this store will be another offline exclusive store of Xiaomi, you can purchase the Redmi and Mi series smartphones, VR headset, fitness bands, headphones, selfie sticks, power banks, etc. launched by the company in this store. Basically, these offline stores will sell all the Xiaomi products launched in the country.

Moreover, from July 27, the newly announced Xiaomi Mi Max 2 will be available for sale via the Mi Home store. The Mi fans can get hold of the smartphone either online or offline starting from the mentioned date. With the extended offline presence, it is clear that Xiaomi will take on its rivals such as Oppo, Vivo, Gionee, and others in the country.