Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FP-J50 Review: Homely Gadget Apt During The Pandemic

The Indian air purifier market is relatively at a nascent stage, but with the rising dust, pollution, and haze levels in metropolitan cities, there's been a demand for these devices. Sharp, a popular Japanese company has released several air purifiers in the Indian market. I recently began using the Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FP-J50 at home and the results are instantly visible. Thanks to the app, one can even monitor the air quality and control the settings seamlessly.

However, we Indians are generally price conscious and calculative when it comes to buying new gadgets. Here, the Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier series are available in a wide price range. Particularly, the SmartAir FJ-J50 costs Rs. 30,000. The air purifier comes with the trademark Plasma Cluster technology, which can even fight the deadly COVID-19 virus. Should you really get an air purifier at home? How does it work? All these questions and more are answered in this detailed review.

Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier Design: Compact, Sturdy Build

The Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FJ-J50 offers a sturdy build with a black-colored chassis. One can find a couple of similarities with other air purifiers from Sharp. Here, the FP-J50 has several physical sensor buttons on top, which include the Timer button, Mode button, Haze button, Wi-Fi connector, and the power button. Plus, the panel includes the light and the internal sensor indicators.

The top portion of the air purifier includes the outlet, which releases the clean, purified air. The front portion of the air purifier flaunts the Sharp QNET logo along with the Plasma Cluster trademark. At the back, one can see the large frame with the massive filter. Particularly, the rear panel includes multiple filters like the pre-filter, a deodorizing filter, HEPA filter, and Sensitive dust filter. Here, the deodorizing filter can be routinely changed.

All in all, the build of the new Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FJ-J50 is quite compact. I moved the device a couple of times from the living room to the bedrooms. Since there's handle support at the rear, moving it around is easy. However, shifting it around often is not advised. Keeping the purifier in one place where you usually spend more time would be ideal.

Sharp Air App Syncing Is A Herculean Task

The Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FJ-J50 is one of the unique devices with Wi-Fi support. It can be connected with the Sharp Air app for better controls and monitoring. That said, syncing the air purifier with the app is a Herculean task! Despite following the steps, point-to-point, it required multiple attempts to get them synced.

Users would need a strong, stable internet network as the air purifier connects with the router and then finally syncs with the mobile app. Connecting the gadget with the app would be even more difficult for a non-tech-savvy person. Even for techies, it might take a couple of attempts! That said, operating the Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FJ-J50 becomes instantly easier once connected with the app. You can control and monitor the gadget as well as the air quality.

Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier Performance: Instantly Better

The Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FJ-J50 packs several features that make your home/room environment instantly better. The triple filtration system is unique here, grasping even the smallest airborne particles. Particularly, the HEPA filter captures up to 99.7% of all allergens including smoke, dust, pollen, and pet dander. So if you have a pet, a lot of plants, or even a smoker at home, this air purifier will keep you from harm from these particles.

The device also packs the trademark Plasma Cluster technology. This Japanese technology claims to reduce the risk of the coronavirus within a matter of minutes. The technology can also reduce suffocation, neutralize gases, chemicals, PAH & VOCs, destroy several infection-causing pathogens, reduce the static charge, and improve skin texture.

The air purifier also packs the Clean Ion Shower mode, which is like an instant cleansing feature. Plus, an added feature is the Haze mode, which releases a strong airflow to rid the room of dangerous pollutants. More importantly, the Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FP-J50 is power-conscious. One can even monitor the energy consumed via the app on a monthly basis.

Do You Need An Air Purifier For Your Home?

Now for the most-asked question: do I need an air purifier at home? My answer would be yes, especially if you're living in a crowded, polluted city like Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, and so on. Moreover, if you have people at home with respiratory disorders like asthma or bronchitis, this would surely relieve their illness.

Air purifiers are also known for removing unpleasant odors, harmful particles, and even harmful chemicals. If you have a pet, this gadget is something I would recommend as it also absorbs microbes and other particles, giving you better, cleaner air to breathe at home. Moreover, the coronavirus pandemic has shown us the importance of having good air (rich in oxygen). An air purifier like the Sharp QNET SmartAir with the Plasma Cluster technology would surely improve things at home.

Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier Verdict: Much Needed Gadget This Pandemic

All these years I never thought I would need an air purifier. But having used the Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FJ-J50, I've realized the importance of having one at home. As mentioned earlier, air purifiers are available in a wide price range. I would surely recommend the Sharp QNET SmartAir Air Purifier FP-J50 for its Plasma Cluster technology, something that can help in curbing the deadly coronavirus.