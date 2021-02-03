Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X Review: Crystal Clear Audio In A Universal Design

For starters, the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X offers an IPX7 rating, making it ideal for any outdoor event. Plus, the RGB lighting on the speaker makes it party-ready. Priced at Rs. 2,299, the Zeb-Music Bomb X speakers go head-to-head in competition with several other manufacturers. This review discusses if the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X is worth the price tag.

Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X: Lightweight, Portable Design

One of the first things that grab your attention is the speaker's lightweight design. It features a universal, capsule design, allowing you to place it both horizontally and vertically.

One of the highlights of the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X is its IPX7 rating, making it water-resistant. Be it a pool-side party or any outdoor event, the speakers are ready for those water splashes. The sturdy, solid build further helps protect it against any damage. Plus, Zebronics has included a metal snap hook, which can be strapped anywhere, allowing you to carry your music with you.

Like most speakers, you'll find a couple of physical buttons on the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X. These include the lighting control, volume control, power, and play/pause buttons. Additionally, you can find a couple of ports on the rear side of the speaker. These include the MicroSD slot, AUX port, DC 5V port for charging, and charging LED indicator.

RGB Lighting Makes It Party-Ready

Another important aspect of the design is the RGB lighting on the speakers. There's nothing like booming lights on a speaker that up the party atmosphere! Plus, the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X comes with different modes for lighting. In fact, you get nine RGB lighting modes that help set up the right ambiance for your needs.

As exciting as the lighting can be, it can also get a tad bit annoying. For instance, you're watching a movie on your laptop/mobile while connected to the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X speaker. Now, you wouldn't want party-mode lights blazing next to you during the suspense thriller, would you? That's why Zebronics has given the option to turn off the lighting when not needed.

Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X: Crystal Clear Audio

The Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X speaker comes with 45mm drivers that enhance the overall audio experience. The dual drivers are packed with power bass of 20W RMS that simply ups the bass game. With this, the overall audio experience on the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X is simply crystal clear.

I enjoyed the overall audio performance of the speakers. I connected it to a smartphone while watching a movie and it certainly provided a more immersive experience. Turning up the bass on the Zeb-Music Bomb X further elevates the audio experience. The thumping bass is ideal for any party or outdoor gathering.

Having multiple-connectivity options is another plus point of the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X. I also connected it to a PC via the bundled AUX cable for a couple of video conferences. Another feature I liked about the speaker is the call-support. When connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth, you can answer calls via the speaker, making it handier.

That said, there's one feature missing -support for a virtual assistant. Since Alexa or Google Assistant have become an important part of our daily life, having a dedicated virtual assistant button would be even better.

Long-Lasting Battery

The battery on the portable speaker is an important factor to be considered. The Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X comes with a 4,000 mAh battery that offers up to 20 hours of playback time on a single charge, that too with RGB lighting and at 50 percent volume. I must say, the battery is quite impressive, considering I charged it only once during my time with it and it easily lasted for more than 15 hours

You can charge the speakers via the USB Type-C cable, provided in-the-box. Do note, the charging time is going to take a while. While the unit reviewed here didn't drain out of battery fully, it still took nearly two-three hours to fully charge. Zebronics claims it takes four hours to fully charge the large battery.

Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X: Verdict

As earlier noted, there are several speaker options in the market for a similar price range. Plus, you'll also find speakers from JBL or boAt with dedicated voice assistant support for the same price range. However, the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X is a good choice to consider while getting a new speaker. For one, it comes with the IPX7 rating and RGB lighting.

If you're a party person or generally like playing music at a gathering - the Zebronics Zeb-Music Bomb X makes a great choice for you. Even if you like listening to your music out loud, this speaker is still a good alternative for you. The smooth audio paired with thumping bass gives you the right audio experience without drilling a hole in your pocket!