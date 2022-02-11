BGMI Lite India Launch Date, Early Access, Pre-Registration: All You Need To Know

What Is BGMI Lite?

Looking back, Krafton had released PUBG Mobile Lite for gamers using smartphones with basic features. Similarly, we will soon be getting a similar Lite version for Battlegrounds Mobile India. In fact, Krafton also conducted a poll to check gamers' interest in bringing out a BGMI Lite.

A lot of people in India use affordable and budget smartphones, which ship with basic RAM and storage. The processor is also designed for basic smartphone tasks. In this case, running intensive apps like Battlegrounds Mobile India or PUBG can drain out the smartphone's performance.

This is why having a lighter version of the game helps these phone users. The BGMI Lite is tipped to pack an intensive gaming experience with similar features. The only difference is the size and requirements, which is built to suit less RAM smartphones. Reports suggest BGMI Lite will require a phone with minimum of 1GB RAM and run Android 4.1 or higher.

BGMI Lite Release Date In India

This brings us to the BGMI Lite release date in India. To note, game developer Krafton hasn't released any official statement of the BGMI Lite launch date in India. When PUBG Mobile was banned in India, the PUBG Mobile Lite version was also banned in the country. Now, the company aims to make a comeback with the BGMI Lite. That said, there's still no word on when the BGMI Lite will be released.

BGMI Lite Download: Steps To Download

The BGMI Lite is yet to officially release BGMI Lite version. This also means the BGMI Lite isn't currently available for download in India. That said, reports claim BGMI Lite is currently in development and could arrive in the coming months. If that's the case, we can also expect Krafton to make an official announcement or drop a teaser about the BGMI Lite in the coming months.

Once the BGMI Lite game launches, it will be available on Google Play. Looking back, BGMI arrived first on Google Play and later on the App Store. In the case of BGMI Lite, the game will arrive only on Google Play. Plus, we can expect Krafton to open BGMI Lite pre-registrations.

BGMI Lite: Pre-Registration Details

This brings us to the BGMI Lite pre-registration details. As mentioned earlier, Krafton had rolled out pre-registrations for BGMI on Google Play. This had certainly excited gamers for the new game. The same is expected for BGMI Lite. However, the game is still in development and the BGMI Lite pre-registration link isn't available yet.

BGMI Lite: APK Downloads

Gamers might be looking for ways to download BGMI Lite on their smartphone. This brings us to the APK download of the game. Generally, this is not advised as downloading APK files from unknown sources on the internet can cause severe damage to your device. In this case, it's best to wait for the official BGMI Lite app on Google Play or the beta version to be released by Krafton.