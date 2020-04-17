Doom Eternal Performance On Various GPUs At Different Resolutions Features oi-Vivek

Doom Eternal is one of the newly launched first-person-shooter (FPS) games in the market and this title could help you to kill some time off when you are working from home amidst COVID-19. The game was released on March 20 and is available on steam for Rs. 3,999.

We have compiled the performance of Doom Eternals on various PCs with different GPUs to give you an idea of the actual performance of the game on your PC if it has a similar GPU. The game has a great storyline and it is optimized to offer good performance even on an entry-level GPU with at least 3GB video memory.

Minimum Specifications To Run Doom Eternals at 1080p

Windows 7/Windows 10 64-bit

Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better

8GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce 1050Ti (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280 (3GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) or RX 470 (4GB)

50 GB hard drive space

Recommended Specifications To Run Doom Eternals at 1440p

Windows 10 64-bit

Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better

8GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB) OR (1080p/ 60 FPS / High Quality Settings) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), NVIDIA GeForce 970 (4GB), AMD RX 480 (8GB) 50 GB hard drive space

Recommended Specifications To Run Doom Eternals at 2160p

Windows 10 64-bit

Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better

16GB System RAM

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD Radeon VII (16GB)

50 GB hard drive space

Doom Eternal Performance On Various Graphics Cards

The graphics set to maximum on all these configurations, except for texture pool size and the rest of the parameters used to record the fps of Doom Eternal are here.

Overall quality - Custom

Texture pool size - Variable

Shadow quality - Ultra

Nightmare Reflections quality - Ultra

Nightmare Motion blur quality - Ultra

Nightmare Directional Occlusion - Ultra

Nightmare Lights quality - Ultra

Nightmare Particles quality - Ultra

Nightmare Decal quality - Ultra

Nightmare Water quality - Ultra

Nightmare Volumetrics quality - Ultra

Nightmare Texture filtering quality - Ultra

Nightmare Geometric quality - Ultra

Nightmare Sharpening - 33

Depending on the performance you are looking for, you can either build a custom PC with the following GPU, by keeping the minimum and the required hardware specifications or you can also get these laptops. Or gaming PCs like Dell G5 desktop and the Alienware Aurora R9 also offers a compact design and great performance.

For playing Doom Eternal at 1080p, models like the Dell G3 will be more than sufficient, which offers 8GB RAM and comes with either the GTX 1650 or the GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Similarly, the Alienware m15 and the Alienware Area 51m are also great options for playing this title at 1440p. In fact, the high-end variant of the Area 51m with the RTX 2080 can offer 60+ average fps even at 2160p or 4K resolution.

Graphics Card Name Resolution Graphics Settings Texture Pool Size Average FPS Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 1080p Max/High High 70+ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super 1080p Max/High High 75+ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 1080p Max/High Ultra 75+ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 1440p Max/High Ultra 60+ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 1080p Max/High Ultra 90+ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 1440p Max/High High 60+ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 1080p Max/High Ultra 90+ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super 1440p Max/High High 60+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 1080p Max/High Ultra 120+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 1440p Max/High Ultra 70+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 2160p Max/High High 45+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 1080p Max/High Ultra 144+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 1440p Max/High Ultra 100+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super 2160p Max/High High 60+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 1080p Max/High Ultra 200+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 1440p Max/High Ultra 144+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super 2160p Max/High Ultra 65+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super 1080p Max/High Ultra 240+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super 1440p Max/High Ultra 150+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super 2160p Max/High Ultra 80+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 1080p Max/High Ultra 300+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 1440p Max/High Ultra 240+ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti 2160p Max/High Ultra 100+

