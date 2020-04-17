ENGLISH

    Doom Eternal Performance On Various GPUs At Different Resolutions

    Doom Eternal is one of the newly launched first-person-shooter (FPS) games in the market and this title could help you to kill some time off when you are working from home amidst COVID-19. The game was released on March 20 and is available on steam for Rs. 3,999.

    Doom Eternal Performance On Various GPUs At Different Resolutions

     

    We have compiled the performance of Doom Eternals on various PCs with different GPUs to give you an idea of the actual performance of the game on your PC if it has a similar GPU. The game has a great storyline and it is optimized to offer good performance even on an entry-level GPU with at least 3GB video memory.

    Minimum Specifications To Run Doom Eternals at 1080p

    • Windows 7/Windows 10 64-bit
    • Intel Core i5 @ 3.3 GHz or better, or AMD Ryzen 3 @ 3.1 GHz or better
    • 8GB System RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce 1050Ti (4GB), GTX 1060 (3GB), GTX 1650 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 280 (3GB), AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB) or RX 470 (4GB)
    • 50 GB hard drive space

    Recommended Specifications To Run Doom Eternals at 1440p

     
    • Windows 10 64-bit
    • Intel Core i7-6700K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X or better
    • 8GB System RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB), RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX Vega56 (8GB) OR (1080p/ 60 FPS / High Quality Settings) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB), NVIDIA GeForce 970 (4GB), AMD RX 480 (8GB) 50 GB hard drive space

    Recommended Specifications To Run Doom Eternals at 2160p

    • Windows 10 64-bit
    • Intel Core i9-9900K or better, or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or better
    • 16GB System RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti (11GB) or AMD Radeon VII (16GB)
    • 50 GB hard drive space

    Doom Eternal Performance On Various Graphics Cards

    The graphics set to maximum on all these configurations, except for texture pool size and the rest of the parameters used to record the fps of Doom Eternal are here.

    • Overall quality - Custom
    • Texture pool size - Variable
    • Shadow quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Reflections quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Motion blur quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Directional Occlusion - Ultra
    • Nightmare Lights quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Particles quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Decal quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Water quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Volumetrics quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Texture filtering quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Geometric quality - Ultra
    • Nightmare Sharpening - 33

    Depending on the performance you are looking for, you can either build a custom PC with the following GPU, by keeping the minimum and the required hardware specifications or you can also get these laptops. Or gaming PCs like Dell G5 desktop and the Alienware Aurora R9 also offers a compact design and great performance.

    For playing Doom Eternal at 1080p, models like the Dell G3 will be more than sufficient, which offers 8GB RAM and comes with either the GTX 1650 or the GTX 1650 Ti GPU. Similarly, the Alienware m15 and the Alienware Area 51m are also great options for playing this title at 1440p. In fact, the high-end variant of the Area 51m with the RTX 2080 can offer 60+ average fps even at 2160p or 4K resolution.

    Graphics Card NameResolutionGraphics SettingsTexture Pool SizeAverage FPS
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 16501080pMax/HighHigh70+
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super1080pMax/HighHigh75+
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 16601080pMax/HighUltra75+
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 16601440pMax/HighUltra60+
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super1080pMax/HighUltra90+
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super1440pMax/HighHigh60+
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti1080pMax/HighUltra90+
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super1440pMax/HighHigh60+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 20601080pMax/HighUltra120+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 20601440pMax/HighUltra70+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 20602160pMax/HighHigh45+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super1080pMax/HighUltra144+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super1440pMax/HighUltra100+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Super2160pMax/HighHigh60+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super1080pMax/HighUltra200+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super1440pMax/HighUltra144+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super2160pMax/HighUltra65+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super1080pMax/HighUltra240+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super1440pMax/HighUltra150+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super2160pMax/HighUltra80+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti1080pMax/HighUltra300+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti1440pMax/HighUltra240+
    Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti2160pMax/HighUltra100+

    Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
