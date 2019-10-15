Dell G3 3590 Gaming Laptop Review: Affordable Gaming Gets Better

The Dell G3 3590 is an affordable gaming laptop series from the company aimed at students and professionals who like to own a machine that can handle some gaming and can also help with routine tasks. Though the original iteration was a good-gaming laptop, it had a simple design and did miss out on some major features.

This time around the company has fixed most of the issues and does look a lot better has along with better specifications on the brochure. How does the Dell G3 3590 perform in real-life? And, is this machine a good value-for-money? Let's find out in our detailed review.

Specifications

CPU: 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9300H

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB NVMe SSD

Display: 15.6-inch 144Hz IPS Display

OS: Windows 10 Home

Design And Build Quality – A Step In The Right Direction

The Dell G3 doesn't try to be the best-looking gaming laptop out there. Compared to the previous generation model the G3 does look better with a gaming-centric design inspired by the Dell G7 series. The entire machine is made from high-quality plastic with blue accents running all-around the device. In fact, the backlit keyboard also uses blue light and this is quite different from the conventional red-theme that is generally seen on gaming laptops.

The 15.6-inch display now has minimal bezels which slightly reduces the overall footprint of the laptop. At around 2.5KG weight the laptop does feel a bit heavy, but that's normal for a gaming machine. The company has not skimped on any connectivity ports as the device has a multi-purpose USB Type-C Port, HDMI Port, three USB-A Ports, a headphone jack, and a full-sized SD card reader. There is also a fingerprint sensor that is built into the power button.

The device does have the right mixture of professional and gaming vibes in its design, making it a great device for normal usage and gaming. If you are into gaming and do not want a device that screams you are a gamer, then the Dell G3 3590 will definitely come to your rescue.

Display – Tailor Made For Gaming

The Dell G3 3590 has a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 1080p resolution with matt-finish or anti-glare coating. Unlike its predecessor, this device has a panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. However, the device is not G-Sync compatible. Though it is not the most color-accurate display that I have seen on a laptop, it should be good enough for casual gamers.



The display can offer up to 300nits (peak) brightness and gaming in an open environment with a lot of lights should not be an issue. The screen looks vivid and can render accurate colors (8bit). This is a great screen to watch movies and play games. Having a higher refresh rate will definitely help the device in games like PUBG and Fortnite where each frame plays an important role. And I thoroughly enjoyed the screen while gaming and binging shows on this device.

Keyboard And Trackpad – Same Old Story

The full-sized keyboard on the Dell G3 3590 is quite similar to its predecessor and it's not a bad thing. It offers enough travel and I did not notice any sort of ghosting issues while typing and playing games. Though the keyboard is backlit there is no RGB support (available in another variant with GTX 1660 Ti GPU).

As per the trackpad, the Dell G3 uses a typical multi-touch trackpad with Windows precision drivers. The trackpad is smooth and supports multi-finger gestures. Like every other laptop one cannot play games without an external mouse.

G Mode – Ready Made Gaming Mode

One of the latest additions to the Dell G3 3590 is the G-Mode (which can be enabled by pressing alt + F7 button). The laptop automatically turns up the fan's RPM to the max, increase the screen brightness to max, and runs both CPU and GPU at the maximum frequency.

With G-Mode turned on the laptop will offer better performance. The G-Mode is incorporated into the Alienware Command Centre from Alienware series and the G3 is the first laptop in its series to do so. With the Command Centre users will get a peek into the real-time performance of the CPU, GPU, and RAM.

CPU Performance

The Dell G3 is powered by the 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H six-core CPU combined with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD based storage. On Geekbench 4 the device scores 4774 points on single-core and 19651 points on multi-core performance. Similarly, the device scores 2294 points on Cinebench R20.

GPU Performance

This is one of the first laptops from Dell based on the Nvidia GTX 1650 4GB GPU. We ran a couple of GPU benchmarks like the Unigine Heaven Benchmark and the device posted a score of 1933 with an average fps of 76.7. On 3D Mark, the device scores 3660 points and on PCMark the device scores 4980 points. These scores indicate that the laptop can handle even CPU and GPU-heavy games without hampering the performance.

Gaming Performance – It’s Commendable

I tried out a couple of games like GTA-V and Splinter Cell Blacklist on the Dell G3 3590 and I was happy with the performance. I got an average FPS of 90 plus on GTA V and the results were similar on Blacklist as well. The device can handle most of the games without any issue at 1080p with maxed out graphics.

The same goes for the battle royale titles like PUBG and Fornite as well. The machine can offer lag-free gaming on the aforementioned titles and taking home a chicken dinner with this laptop should not be a tough nut to crack.

Day-To-Day Performance – No Issues What So Ever

A gaming laptop can always be a daily driver, except for the heft that it comes with. At 2.5KG the Dell G3 3590 is not a heavy device and can be easily packed into a typical office backpack. As it has a gut to handle gaming, the laptop can also handle almost any software without any issue. Having an SSD and a faster CPU will help programs with boot time as well.

Though I did not use a vast range of software, I did check out Microsoft Office suite and Adobe Photoshop for light photo editing and I found no hiccups whatsoever.

Battery Life – Nothing Extraordinary Here

As with most of the gaming laptops, battery life is not great on the new G3. The device can last up to 3 to 4 hours with normal internet usage or even while watching movies. However, gaming or editing videos will definitely take a big bite out of its battery life and it is always recommended to game or use high-fidelity software with the charger plugged in.

The company has also introduced a new feature called Dell Power Management, where the device can be set to fast charge (from zero to 80 percent) in just 60 minutes. The app also shows battery condition and recommends if the battery needs to be replaced.

Verdict – You Can Game On This

The Dell G3 3590 seems to fix some of the issues that its predecessor has. It definitely looks much premium, has the latest internals, SSD, and has a higher-refresh-rate display. Lastly, it does not cost a bomb.



The laptop can handle most of the games at 1080p resolution and modern connectivity features like USB-Type C with display port support also being a great addition. If you are planning to get into PC gaming and do not want to spend a fortune but still like to have all the modern features then the Dell G3 3590 is the one you buy.



With a price tag of around Rs. 90,000, this is definitely a good gaming machine that can also be used as a normal laptop. Go for it if you need something neat and light.