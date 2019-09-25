Dell XPS 13,XPS 14, Inspiron, Dell G3, And Alienware Laptops Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Dell has officially unveiled its latest laptops starting from the bezel-less XPS series to the gaming-centric lineup Alienware in India. In addition, the company has also announced two new Inspiron series laptops. All these models come with a 720p HD web camera and 64-bit Windows 10 OS and support latest connectivity features like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Dell XPS 13 (7390) Features And Specifications

The Dell XPS 13 (7390) is a 2-in-1 convertible notebook with a 4K resolution touch display. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel processor (up to Core-i7) with Intel Iris Plus or Intel UHD graphics.

The device offers up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB SSD based storage. As per the connectivity, the laptop has a dual Thunderbolt 3 ports, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop comes with a 4-cell 51WHr built-in battery. The price for the Dell XPS 13 (7390) starts at Rs. 1,13,990.

Dell XPS 15 (7509) Features And Specifications

As the name suggests, the Dell XPS 15 (7509) comes with a 15-inch OLED display with InfinityEdge Anti-Reflective technology. Unlike the XPS 13, this model does not support touch input. The laptop is powered by the newly announced 10th Gen Intel Core processors with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

The laptop can be configured up to 32GB RAM and 1TB NVMe based SSD storage. The device packs in dual USB 3.1 ports, Thunderbolt 3 port, full-sized HDMI port, SD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop is powered by a 6-cell 97WHr battery. The base variant of the Dell XPS 15 (7509) retails for Rs. 1,66,990.

Dell Inspiron 14 (5490/5590) Features And Specifications

The Dell Inspiron 14 (5490/5590) is a mid-tier laptop with a 14-inch FHD+ IPS display. The laptop is based on the 10th Gen Intel processors and the Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU with up to 8GB RAM and 1TB NVMe based SSD.

It packs a full-sized HDMI port, single Thunderbolt 3.0 port, dual USB 3.1 ports, single USB 2.0 port, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The pricing for the Dell Inspiron 14 (5490) starts at Rs. 57,990, while the Dell Inspiron 14 (5590) starts at Rs. 41,990.

Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391) Features And Specifications

The Dell Inspiron 7000 2-in-1 (7391) comes with a 13.3-inch touch display with FHD+ resolution, powered by the 10th Gen Intel processors with dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX250 or Intel UHD graphics. The laptop offers up to 8GB RAM and 1TB storage based on NVMe technology.

The laptop has a single Thunderbolt 3.0 port, HDMI port, USB 3.1 port, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device packs in a 4-cell 52WHr battery and the retail price starts at Rs. 90,290 for the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 (7391) and Rs. 86,890 for the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (7490).

Dell G3 (3590) Features And Specifications

The Dell G3 (3590) is an entry-level gaming laptop with 1080p display, offering up to 144Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with a four-zone RGB keyboard and is powered by the latest CPUs and GPUs from Intel and Nvidia. It also offers Alienware Command Centre software for added customization. The retail price for the Dell G3 (3590) starts at Rs. 70,990.

Dell Alienware m15 Features And Specifications

The Dell Alienware m15 is a flagship gaming laptop from the company with a 15.6-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. This model is based on the 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. The laptop offers 6GB RAM and 1TB SSD based storage.

This model also supports Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 and fueled by a 4-cell 52WHr battery. The device comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,88,490.

