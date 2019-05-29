Dell Alienware m15, m17 Gaming Laptops Launched At Computex 2019: Features News oi-Karan Sharma At Computex 2019 Dell showcased it redesigned Alienware m15 and m17 with a more sleek and powerful design. All you need to know.

Computex 2019 one of the biggest event for PC and laptop makers to showcase their innovations and technology is going on and last till June 1. We have witnessed a lot of new launches at the event and adding to all those launches Dell has also announced its redesigned Alienware laptops the m15 and m17. Both the laptops come with new designs and powerful hardware configuration. Moreover, the company also claims that these two laptops are the thinnest gaming laptops from the company.

The company has also flaunted that the Alienware m15 is world's first 15-inch laptop with Tobii eye-tracking technology. The Alienware m17 is the world's first laptop to arrive with an Eyesafe-certified display which is responsible for reducing blue light exposure. The company has also launched two new gaming headsets at the event.

Alienware m15

The Alienware m15 is announced with a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The display carries a refresh rate of up to 240Hz with the 7ms response time. As mentioned about it is the world's first laptop to sport 15-inch Tobii eye-tracking technology. Buyer also has an option of choosing from lower to highest refresh rate panel. The top-notch goes up to 4K UHD display with the 60Hz refresh rate.

The heart of the laptop is powered by a 9th Generation Intel Core i9-9980HK octa-core processor which can be paired up to 16GB of RAM and 4TB of PCIe M.2 SSD. On the graphics part, one can choose to start from Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM.

Dell Alienware m15 comes in two color options Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon. You can grab the gaming laptop starting at $1,499.99 (approx Rs. 1,04,400) the laptop will be up for sale from June 11, 2019.

Alienware m17

The gaming laptop sports a 17.3-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The screen carries a refresh rate up to 144Hz and 9ms response time. Under the hood, the Alienware m17 is powered by an Intel Core i9-9980HK 9th Gen octa-core processor. It can be paired up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe M2.0 SSD.

On the graphics part, it comes with the support of up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU with 8GB of graphics. The Alienware m17 comes in Lunar Light and Dark Side of the Moon colour options with a starting price of $1,499.99 (approx Rs. 1,04,400). From June 11, the company will make the laptop available for sale.

Apart from the gaming laptops, the company has also introduced two new gaming headsets called Alienware 7.1 Gaming headset and the Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset.