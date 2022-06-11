Epic Games Store Mega Sale Ending Soon; Best Offers On Far Cry 6, GTA 5, More Features oi-Akshay Kumar

Last month, Epic Games Store introduced a sale on popular games. The Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 brought discounts on various popular gaming titles such as Far Cry 6, GTA 5, and more. The sale is running till June 16, so it will be ending in just six days. So this is the last time to avail discounts on popular games.

Epic Games Store Mega Sale Discounts On Best Gaming Titles

Epic Games Store is offering discounts on several popular gaming titles such as GTA 5, Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption, and more during the sale. So listed below are among the best discount deals on games in the store.

Cyberpunk 2077: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)

Kena: Bridge of Sprits: Price - Rs. 610 (35 percent discount)

Death Stranding Director's Cut: Price - Rs. 2,079 (20 percent discount)

Assasin's Creed Valhalla: Price - Rs. 1,199 (60 percent discount)

Horizon Zero Dawn: Price - Rs. 1,649 (50 percent discount)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition: Price - Rs. 1,160 (50 percent discount)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Price - Rs. 2,639 (20 percent discount)

Ghostwire Tokyo: Price - Rs. 1,649 (34 percent discount)

Far Cry 6: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)

Final Fantasy VII Remake: Price - Rs. 3,407 (29 percent discount)

Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Price - Rs. 2,699 (10 percent discount)

Red Dead Redemption 2: Price - Rs. 1,599 (50 percent discount)

The Silent Age: Price - Rs. 47 (80 percent discount)

Night Lights: Price - Rs. 59 (50 percent discount)

Spirit Of The North: Price - Rs. 234 (50 percent discount)

XCOM 2: Price - Rs. 299 (90 percent discount)

Insurmountable: Price - Rs. 299 (50 percent discount)

Hitman 3: Price - Rs. 944 (50 percent discount)

Disco Elysium: Price - Rs. 312 (65 percent discount)

Riders Republic: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)

Iratus: Lord of the Dead: Price - Rs. 129 (80 percent discount)

Epic Games Store is offering discounts on more than 1,600 gaming titles during its mega sale of the year. There's a discount of up to 75 percent on these games. As we mentioned above, since the sale is ending on June 16, it's the best time for the consumers to get discounts on their favorite gaming titles.

Maneater Is Free On Epic Games Store Till Next Week

Apart from the aforementioned deals, Epic Games Store offers the Maneater game for free until June 16. The base game's regular price is Rs. 1,117, but it can be grabbed for free till next week. The company will be announcing its next free game in the coming week, so stay tuned for regular updates.

