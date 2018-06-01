Flipkart Gaming Friday: Discounts on Laptops, Console, Accessories and more

Flipkart is back with the Gaming Fridays sale for the gaming enthusiasts. The e-commerce portal is offering discounts and no cost EMI payment options among others on a slew of gaming-related products such as gaming laptops, consoles, games and gaming accessories. Interestingly, Flipkart also offers exchange offers on the gaming products mentioned here.

Notably, the sale is only for today. If you are looking forward to buy gaming-related products such as laptops, games, consoles or accessories, then you can take a look at the discounts that the portal offers.

There are irresistible discounts on gaming accessories such as keyboards, mouse and headphones. You can exchange any old laptop or console and avail up to Rs. 10,000 exchange on the new product.

Having said that, here we list the a wide range of products on discount for today on Flipkart. Take a look at the same from here and continue to enjoy playing games.

2% off on MSI GL Series Core i7 7th Gen

Key Specs

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance

3D Sound Experience with Nahimic 2+ Technology

MSI's Cooler Boost 4 Technology for Interruption Free Gaming

Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display for Better Visual Experience

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD

15.6 inch Display 12% off on Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 7th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti for Desktop Level Performance

Acer Cool Boost Technology Delivers Heightened Fan Speeds and Cooling Ability

Dolby Plus and Acer TrueHarmony Technology Offers Immersive Sound

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Core i7 7th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

Rear-exiting Cooling Vents with Dual Cooling Fans to Push the Heat Away

McAfee Security Center 15 Months Subscription

Preloaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2016

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD 22% off on Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB with Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege (White)

Key Specs

1* Xbox One s

1*Controler

2* AA Batteries (For Controller)

1*Power Cable

1*HDMI Cable

1*User Mannul

2*Games code (Download)

1*Xbox Live Gold(14 Days Trail)

1*Xbox Game Pass(30 Days Trail) 6% off on Lenovo Legion Core i5 7th Gen

Key Specs

15.6 inch Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance

128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading

2 x Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium for Best Audio Experience

Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)

Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)

8 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD Logitech G413 Wired USB Gaming Keyboard (Black)

Key Specs

Model: G413

Gaming Keyboard

USB 2.0 Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4)

Key Specs

Main processor: Single-chip custom processor

CPU: x86-64 AMD "Jaguar", 8 cores

GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon TM based graphics engine

based graphics engine Memory: GDDR5 8GB

Hard Disk: 1TB × 1

External dimensions: About 295mm × 55mm × 327mm (width × height × depth)

Weight: about 3.3kg

Optical drive (read-only)

BD 6-speed CAV, DVD 8 speed CAV

Input and output: Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen1) port × 3

Networking: WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.0 (LE), Ethernet

AV output: HDMI out port (supports 4K/HDR), DIGITAL OUT (OPTICAL) port 30% off on Microsoft 250GB Motion Controller (Black, For Xbox)

Key Specs Model: 250GB

Color: Black

Platform: Xbox

Interface: Wireless

Sales Package: motion controller set 14% off on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (for PS4)

Key Specs Platform: PS4

Genre: First-person Shooter

Edition: Standard Edition

Game Modes: Multi-Player, Single-Player 31% off on Sony PS4 V2 DUALSHOCK 4 WIRELESS Motion Controller (Army Green, For PS4)

Key Specs

Model: PS4 V2 DUALSHOCK 4 WIRELESS

Colcor: Black

Platform: PS4

Interface: Wireless

Sales Package: ONE MOTION CONTROLLER, ONE CHARGING CABLE 34% off on FIFA 18 (for PS4)

Key Specs

Platform: PS4

Genre: Sports, Simulation

Edition: Standard Edition

Game Modes: Single-Player, Multi-Player