Flipkart Gaming Friday: Discounts on Laptops, Console, Accessories and more

Flipkart is back with the Gaming Fridays sale for the gaming enthusiasts. The e-commerce portal is offering discounts and no cost EMI payment options among others on a slew of gaming-related products such as gaming laptops, consoles, games and gaming accessories. Interestingly, Flipkart also offers exchange offers on the gaming products mentioned here.
Notably, the sale is only for today. If you are looking forward to buy gaming-related products such as laptops, games, consoles or accessories, then you can take a look at the discounts that the portal offers.
There are irresistible discounts on gaming accessories such as keyboards, mouse and headphones. You can exchange any old laptop or console and avail up to Rs. 10,000 exchange on the new product.
Having said that, here we list the a wide range of products on discount for today on Flipkart. Take a look at the same from here and continue to enjoy playing games.
2% off on MSI GL Series Core i7 7th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- NVIDIA Geforce GTX 1050 for Desktop Level Performance
- 3D Sound Experience with Nahimic 2+ Technology
- MSI's Cooler Boost 4 Technology for Interruption Free Gaming
- Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display for Better Visual Experience
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
- 15.6 inch Display
12% off on Acer Nitro 5 Core i5 7th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- Acer Cool Boost Technology Delivers Heightened Fan Speeds and Cooling Ability
- Dolby Plus and Acer TrueHarmony Technology Offers Immersive Sound
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD
Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Core i7 7th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- Rear-exiting Cooling Vents with Dual Cooling Fans to Push the Heat Away
- McAfee Security Center 15 Months Subscription
- Preloaded Microsoft Office Home and Student 2016
- Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
22% off on Microsoft Xbox One S 1 TB with Assassin's Creed Origins, Rainbow Six Siege (White)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 1* Xbox One s
- 1*Controler
- 2* AA Batteries (For Controller)
- 1*Power Cable
- 1*HDMI Cable
- 1*User Mannul
- 2*Games code (Download)
- 1*Xbox Live Gold(14 Days Trail)
- 1*Xbox Game Pass(30 Days Trail)
6% off on Lenovo Legion Core i5 7th Gen
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Display
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for Desktop Level Performance
- 128 GB SSD for Reduced Boot Up Time and in Game Loading
- 2 x Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio Premium for Best Audio Experience
- Pre-installed Genuine Windows 10 Operating System (Includes Built-in Security, Free Automated Updates, Latest Features)
- Intel Core i5 Processor (7th Gen)
- 8 GB DDR4 RAM
- 64 bit Windows 10 Operating System
- 1 TB HDD|128 GB SSD
Logitech G413 Wired USB Gaming Keyboard (Black)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Model: G413
- Gaming Keyboard
- USB 2.0
Sony PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Main processor: Single-chip custom processor
- CPU: x86-64 AMD "Jaguar", 8 cores
- GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon TM based graphics engine
- Memory: GDDR5 8GB
- Hard Disk: 1TB × 1
- External dimensions: About 295mm × 55mm × 327mm (width × height × depth)
- Weight: about 3.3kg
- Optical drive (read-only)
- BD 6-speed CAV, DVD 8 speed CAV
- Input and output: Super-Speed USB (USB 3.1 Gen1) port × 3
- Networking: WiFi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.0 (LE), Ethernet
- AV output: HDMI out port (supports 4K/HDR), DIGITAL OUT (OPTICAL) port
30% off on Microsoft 250GB Motion Controller (Black, For Xbox)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Model: 250GB
- Color: Black
- Platform: Xbox
- Interface: Wireless
- Sales Package: motion controller set
14% off on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (for PS4)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Platform: PS4
- Genre: First-person Shooter
- Edition: Standard Edition
- Game Modes: Multi-Player, Single-Player
31% off on Sony PS4 V2 DUALSHOCK 4 WIRELESS Motion Controller (Army Green, For PS4)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Model: PS4 V2 DUALSHOCK 4 WIRELESS
- Colcor: Black
- Platform: PS4
- Interface: Wireless
- Sales Package: ONE MOTION CONTROLLER, ONE CHARGING CABLE
34% off on FIFA 18 (for PS4)
Buy This offer on Flipkart
Key Specs
- Platform: PS4
- Genre: Sports, Simulation
- Edition: Standard Edition
- Game Modes: Single-Player, Multi-Player