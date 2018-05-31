List of Android Oreo-powered phones coming soon in India: Nokia 5.1, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and more

Many OEMs have started pushing the Android 8.0 Oreo update to their smartphones. Since Google has announced its new Android P, it's probably time major manufacturers finally bring the previous update to its phone.

The Android Nougat has been the most popular of the operating systems. But, the Android Oreo is the most advanced in terms of functionality. The OS isn't available on most of the smartphones as only 0.7 percent of the smartphones use this OS.

Mostly, the Android Oreo can be found on top-end flagship smartphones, and sometimes on the mid-range smartphones. As for the features, the Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an array of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Snoozing individual notification, Background limits, Autofill framework, Keyboard navigation, AAudio API for Pro Audio.

Let's see which devices will be getting the Oreo update in the future.

Nokia 5.1 Key Specs

5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nokia X6 Key Specs

5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P

16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Xiaomi Mi 8 / Mi 8 Explorer Edition specifications Key Specs

6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits

IR Face unlock (Mi 8) / 3D Face unlock (Mi 8 Explorer Edition)

Fingerprint sensor (Mi 8) / in-display fingerprint sensor (Mi 8 Explorer Edition)

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8)

3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8 Explorer Edition) LG V35 ThinQ Key Specs

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V35+ ThinQ) storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3,300mAh battery Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury Key Specs 5.8-inch FHD+ (2220×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with fast Charging Xiaomi Mi 8 SE Key Specs

5.88-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3120mAh(typ)/3020mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Nokia 3.1 Key Specs

5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2990mAh battery Xiaomi Mi A2/Mi 6X Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR 4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

4GB LPDDR 4x RAM with 64GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 2.1 Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

1GB LPDDR3 RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P

Dual SIM

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4100mAh battery Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Key Specs

5.8-inch (2160 x 3840 pixels) Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Single / Dual SIM

Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)

19MP rear camera and secondary 12MP (Monochrome) camera

13MP front-facing camera with 1/ 3,06" Exmor RS sensor, 22mm wide-angle, f/2.0 aperture

USB Type-C audio, Stereo speaker with S-Force Front Surround, DSEE HX, LDAC

4G VoLTE

3540 mAh Battery Vivo X21i Key Specs

6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

4GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3245mAh battery with fast charging LG Q7, Q7+ and Q7α Key Specs

5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display

1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor

3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7 and Q7α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+) expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP (Q7+) / 13MP (Q7 and Q7α) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF

8MP / 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging