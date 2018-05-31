List of Android Oreo-powered phones coming soon in India: Nokia 5.1, Xiaomi Mi 8, Mi 8 SE and more

Related Articles
Many OEMs have started pushing the Android 8.0 Oreo update to their smartphones. Since Google has announced its new Android P, it's probably time major manufacturers finally bring the previous update to its phone.
The Android Nougat has been the most popular of the operating systems. But, the Android Oreo is the most advanced in terms of functionality. The OS isn't available on most of the smartphones as only 0.7 percent of the smartphones use this OS.
Mostly, the Android Oreo can be found on top-end flagship smartphones, and sometimes on the mid-range smartphones. As for the features, the Android 8.0 Oreo comes with an array of features such as Picture-in-Picture (PIP), Snoozing individual notification, Background limits, Autofill framework, Keyboard navigation, AAudio API for Pro Audio.
Let's see which devices will be getting the Oreo update in the future.
Nokia 5.1
- 5.5-inch ( 1080×2160 pixels) FHD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P18 (MT6755S) processor
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nokia X6
- 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB internal storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android P
- 16MP (RGB) rear camera and 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Mi 8 / Mi 8 Explorer Edition specifications
- 6.21-inch (2248 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:7:9 AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage in Mi 8 Explorer Edition
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera with real-time AI portraits
- IR Face unlock (Mi 8) / 3D Face unlock (Mi 8 Explorer Edition)
- Fingerprint sensor (Mi 8) / in-display fingerprint sensor (Mi 8 Explorer Edition)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3400mAh (typ) / 3300mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8)
- 3000mAh (typ) / 2900mAh (min) with Quick Charge 4+ fast charging (Mi 8 Explorer Edition)
LG V35 ThinQ
- 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, HDR10, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (V35+ ThinQ) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX
- 16MP rear camera and secondary 16MP camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S Light Luxury
- 5.8-inch FHD+ (2220×1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast Charging
Xiaomi Mi 8 SE
- 5.88-inch (2244×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3120mAh(typ)/3020mAh (min) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Nokia 3.1
- 5.2-inch (720 x 1440 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750N (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal memory / 3GB RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) OS, upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2990mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi A2/Mi 6X
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR 4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- 4GB LPDDR 4x RAM with 64GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Nokia 2.1
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, anti-fingerprint coating
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 1GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), upgradable to Android P
- Dual SIM
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4100mAh battery
Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium
- 5.8-inch (2160 x 3840 pixels) Triluminos HDR Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 400GB via microSD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Single / Dual SIM
- Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
- 19MP rear camera and secondary 12MP (Monochrome) camera
- 13MP front-facing camera with 1/ 3,06" Exmor RS sensor, 22mm wide-angle, f/2.0 aperture
- USB Type-C audio, Stereo speaker with S-Force Front Surround, DSEE HX, LDAC
- 4G VoLTE
- 3540 mAh Battery
Vivo X21i
- 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
- 4GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.4 aperture
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3245mAh battery with fast charging
LG Q7, Q7+ and Q7α
- 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) FullVision 442ppi Display
- 1.5GHz Octa-core / 1.8 GHz Octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage (Q7 and Q7α) / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage (Q7+) expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP (Q7+) / 13MP (Q7 and Q7α) rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF
- 8MP / 5MP (100-degree Super Wide Angle) front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,000mAh built-in battery with fast charging