Samsung Galaxy S Lite Luxury Edition vs other smartphones with similar specs

    Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S Lite luxury Edition smartphone. The smartphone has been launched with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ Infinity display, and is powered by the mid-ranger Snapdragon 660 CPU mated with 4GB RAM.

    Samsung Galaxy S Lite Luxury vs other smartphones with similar specs

    The new Galaxy handset comes with a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both with f/1.7 aperture. Priced around Rs. 40,000, Galaxy S Lite will face a tough competition from Chinese smartphones.

    Let's have a look at smartphones with similar specs.

    Oneplus 6

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display with DCI-P3 color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with OxygenOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V - 4A)

    Nokia 8 Sirocco

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (2560×1440 pixels) pOLED display, sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 700 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB DDR4X RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 12 MP primary rear camera + 13 MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera with 1.4um pixel size
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery with fast charging, Qi Wireless Charging

    LG V30 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and 13MP secondary camera
    • 5MP front camera with 90-degree wide-angle lens, f/2.2 aperture
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,300mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    Google Pixel 2 XL

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 12.2MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front camera, f/2.4 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3520mAh battery with fast charging

    Google Pixel 2

    Key Specs

    • 5inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
    • 12.2MP Camera With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • Single Nano Sim
    • USB Type-C
    • 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
    • 2700mAh Battery

    Sony Xperia XZ1

    Key Specs

    • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) HDR TRILUMINOS Display with X-Reality and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • Water Resistant (IP65/IP68)
    • 19MP rear camera with Exmos RS sensor
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2700mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging

    Honor 10

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch ( 2240 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 2.5D curved glass display with 96% NTSC Color gamut
    • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
    • 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP (RGB) primary camera andsecondary 24MP (Monochrome) rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

    Motorola Moto Z2 Force

    Key Specs

    • 5.5-inch (1440 x 2560 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED POLED ShatterShield, shatterproof display
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB / 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP dual rear cameras (monochrome + color) with dual-tone LED flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with dual-tone LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 2730mAh battery with Turbo Charging

    Oneplus 5T

    Key Specs

    • 6.01-inch (2106 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display, sRGB, DCI-P3 color coverage
    • 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 )
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS 4.7, Upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 20MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)

    Story first published: Monday, May 28, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
