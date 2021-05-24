Just In
- just now Realme Phones With Snapdragon 870, 778G Chips Might Launch On June 18: What To Expect?
- 13 min ago Asus Hints Two New Flagship Smartphone Launch; Asus 8Z Series Incoming?
- 2 hrs ago Elon Musk And Cryptocurrency: Tesla CEO Would Support Crypto In A Battle With Fiat Money
- 2 hrs ago Spotify Rolls Out Offline Music Listening On Apple Watch
Don't Miss
- News After black and white fungus, Uttar Pradesh records its first case of yellow fungus infection
- Sports BCCI to distribute 2000 Oxygen concentrators of 10 Litre capacity across India in fight against Covid-19
- Lifestyle Kajal Aggarwal’s Soothing Floral Midi Dress Is Winning Social Media! Find Out More About The Outfit
- Education PSEB 5th Class Result 2021 To Be Declared Anytime Soon
- Movies Manoj Bajpayee Has An Epic Reaction To Sidharth Shukla And Shehnaaz Gill Praising The Family Man 2 Trailer
- Finance 6 Best UPI Apps in India for Banking Transactions
- Automobiles Komaki Developing New Battery Technology That Will Provide 220+ Km Range On Its Electric Scooter
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In June
Flipkart Shop From Home Days 2021 Sale: Smartphones, Tablets, Smart Wearables TVs And More
Flipkart is a popular destination when it comes to shopping online. To attract customers, the popular e-commerce site will host the Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale with attractive discounts. The sale will be live for three days from May 27 and May 29 while there are restrictions in the country due to the pandemic. You will get massive discounts on many product categories including smartphones, electronics, TVs, and other gadgets.
This time, Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide a 10% instant discount on using the HDFC Bank credit cards or choosing the EMI payment option for the purchase. Check out the deals and discounts you can avail from below to know more.
Best Deals On Smartphones And Tablets
If you are interested in upgrading your smartphone, you can get the best deals on select smartphones including Realme 8, Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi Note 9, and Realme Narzo 30 Pro among others. Also, there are discounts on some bestselling tablets.
Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories
Electronics and accessories like laptops, PC, headphones, and others are also available at a discount at the Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. The retailer is offering up to 80 percent discount on such electronics and accessories.
Up To 60% Off On Smart Wearables
If you want to upgrade to wearable devices including the best performing smartwatches and fitness bands, then you can buy one during the upcoming Flipkart sale and get up to 60% discount.
Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances
Adding to the list are TVs. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale is offering up to 75 percent discount on smart TVs and required appliances. Appliances like washing machines and refrigerators are also on discount here.
Up To 50% Off On Computer Peripherals
Looking for computer peripherals? Do not miss out on the Flipkart sale that will offer up to 50% discount on these products.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,999
-
26,035
-
56,770
-
24,119
-
19,999
-
5,875
-
15,995
-
14,635
-
18,750
-
24,962