    Flipkart Shop From Home Days 2021 Sale: Smartphones, Tablets, Smart Wearables TVs And More

    By
    |

    Flipkart is a popular destination when it comes to shopping online. To attract customers, the popular e-commerce site will host the Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale with attractive discounts. The sale will be live for three days from May 27 and May 29 while there are restrictions in the country due to the pandemic. You will get massive discounts on many product categories including smartphones, electronics, TVs, and other gadgets.

     

    Flipkart Shop From Home Days 2021 Sale

    This time, Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to provide a 10% instant discount on using the HDFC Bank credit cards or choosing the EMI payment option for the purchase. Check out the deals and discounts you can avail from below to know more.

    Best Deals On Smartphones And Tablets

    Best Deals On Smartphones And Tablets

    If you are interested in upgrading your smartphone, you can get the best deals on select smartphones including Realme 8, Samsung Galaxy F41, Redmi Note 9, and Realme Narzo 30 Pro among others. Also, there are discounts on some bestselling tablets.

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories
     

    Up To 80% Off On Electronics And Accessories

    Electronics and accessories like laptops, PC, headphones, and others are also available at a discount at the Flipkart Shop From Home Days Sale. The retailer is offering up to 80 percent discount on such electronics and accessories.

    Up To 60% Off On Smart Wearables

    Up To 60% Off On Smart Wearables

    If you want to upgrade to wearable devices including the best performing smartwatches and fitness bands, then you can buy one during the upcoming Flipkart sale and get up to 60% discount.

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    Up To 75% Off On TVs And Appliances

    Adding to the list are TVs. The Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale is offering up to 75 percent discount on smart TVs and required appliances. Appliances like washing machines and refrigerators are also on discount here.

    Up To 50% Off On Computer Peripherals

    Up To 50% Off On Computer Peripherals

    Looking for computer peripherals? Do not miss out on the Flipkart sale that will offer up to 50% discount on these products.

    Story first published: Monday, May 24, 2021, 14:42 [IST]
