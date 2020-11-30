Free Fire Characters: Top 10 Free Fire Characters You Need To Know Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Free Fire, no doubt, is one of the most popular battle royale games. With the PUBG ban in place, Free Fire rose in ranks among Indian players as a favorite alternative. One of the reasons for being a gamer's favorite is the number of characters one finds on Free Fire. While there are several characters, we've chalked out the top 10 Free Fire characters:

DJ Alok Dj Alok is one of the top Free Fire characters, who is based on the real-life Brazilian artist with the same name. He can be considered the strongest character in the game. At the maximum level, AJ Alok can increase ally movement speed by 15 percent and restores 5HP for 10 seconds for allies and himself within the aura. Jota Jota makes it to the top 10 Free Fire characters for his unique skills as a stuntman and parkour specialist. At the maximum level, his shotgun kills will instantly restore 40 HP. Also, his cooldown time is 5 seconds, something that players prefer. Steffie Steffie is one of the new additions to Free Fire and is one of the top 10. Steffie comes in as an artist, graffiti artist at that. She's skilled to take down enemies with graffiti art. Steffie can reduce damage taken by explosives by 25 percent and bullet damage by 5 percent for 10 seconds. A124 A124, as you might have guessed, isn't a human-based character, but more of a robot. With a high technological skillset, A124 can be a normal 18-year-old girl or drive into battle mode. A124 is one of the advanced characters on Free Fire. As one of the top 10 Free Fire characters, A124 can quickly convert 50 EP into HP, with a cooldown period of 60 seconds. Clu Clu comes is as a modern Sherlock Holmes, a detective on Free Fire. His keen eye for detail and capability of tracing steps can reshape the game. Clu can locate enemy positions within 50m who aren't in a crouch or prone position. Moreover, teammates can share skill effects. Wolfrahh Wolfrahh is one of the coolest players on board, and the best part is that he's available for free! One of his top skills is mastering the headshots, something that can make or break the game. Free Fire's Woldfrahh is capable of increasing the limb damage by 25 percent and can also reduce the headshot damage by 25 percent. Kapella Kapella is a character inspired by K-Pop and is a talented singer. But her skills aren't only limited to singing as she can be a very handy player in squad matches. Kapella is capable of increasing the HP by 20 percent, healing skills by 10 percent, and reduces the rate of ally HP loss by 30 percent when knocked down. Alvaro Alvaro is one of the latest players to be introduced to the Free Fire game. He's one of the wild demolitionists, who increases the damage dealt by explosions. At the maximum level, Alvaro on Free Fire can increase the damage by 16 percent and damage range by 10 percent. Luqueta Free Fire's Luqueta is based on real-life Brazilian footballer Lucas Paqueta and is also one of the new characters to appear in the game. As one of the top 10 Free Fire characters, Luqueta offers maximum HP by 18 to 35 points per kill at the maximum level, which is further enhanced by his footballer skills. Joseph Joseph is one of the top 10 Free Fire characters whose movement spikes by 20 percent at the max level, even if he's taking some damage. What's more, he's a physicist. His player and medical skills combined make Joseph an effective player during a battle for survival.

