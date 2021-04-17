ENGLISH

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 17; Get Free Starter Pack Today

    By
    |

    Free Fire has several rewards and bonuses on its gaming platform that further boost the gamer's performance. However, if you wish to purchase these rewards within the game, you will have to spend several Free Fire diamonds. Thanks to the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free! Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 17

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

    Free Fire, undoubtedly, one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The rewards and upgrades within the game can be acquired for free, by simply using the Free Fire redeem codes. These codes help you get several benefits, without having to use the Free Fire diamonds.

    The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, egg day banners, phantom bear bundle, and so on. Additionally, you get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 50,000 diamond codes, and more. Today's Free Fire redeem code will bring you a free starter pack.

    How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

    The Free Fire redeem codes are made of 11 or 12 digits comprising of alphabets and numerics, hence, make sure you enter them correctly. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 17 are available now and can be claimed with these steps:

    Step 1: Head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

    Step 2: Now, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

    Step 3: The page reloads and provides a box for you to enter Free Fire redeem codes and confirm with the next dialog box.

    Step 4: That's it! The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. Simply head over to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards within the game.

     

    Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 17

    Here is the complete list of the Free Fire redeem codes for April 17 here. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is G3MK-NDD2-4G9D, which will get you the free starter pack, helping you stay ahead of the game.

    G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

    LL7V-DMX3-63YK

    UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

    3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

    CONG-RATZ-2MIL

    S7EA-7G2U-CW94

    REYJ-C69-2CEWL

    5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

    5G9G-CY97-UUD

    SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

    67G8-VDLF-THUJ

    WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

    X90B-1SD6-WSFW

    3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

    Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

    FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

    8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

    7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

    Story first published: Saturday, April 17, 2021, 10:09 [IST]
