Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 17; Get Free Starter Pack Today

Free Fire has several rewards and bonuses on its gaming platform that further boost the gamer's performance. However, if you wish to purchase these rewards within the game, you will have to spend several Free Fire diamonds. Thanks to the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free! Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.

Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained

Free Fire, undoubtedly, one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The rewards and upgrades within the game can be acquired for free, by simply using the Free Fire redeem codes. These codes help you get several benefits, without having to use the Free Fire diamonds.

The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, egg day banners, phantom bear bundle, and so on. Additionally, you get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 50,000 diamond codes, and more. Today's Free Fire redeem code will bring you a free starter pack.

How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes

The Free Fire redeem codes are made of 11 or 12 digits comprising of alphabets and numerics, hence, make sure you enter them correctly. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 17 are available now and can be claimed with these steps:

Step 1: Head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: Now, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.

Step 3: The page reloads and provides a box for you to enter Free Fire redeem codes and confirm with the next dialog box.

Step 4: That's it! The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. Simply head over to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards within the game.

Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 17

Here is the complete list of the Free Fire redeem codes for April 17 here. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is G3MK-NDD2-4G9D, which will get you the free starter pack, helping you stay ahead of the game.

G3MK-NDD2-4G9D

LL7V-DMX3-63YK

UGAX-G6SW-LZSK

3SAG-9JQB-JWYS

CONG-RATZ-2MIL

S7EA-7G2U-CW94

REYJ-C69-2CEWL

5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ

5G9G-CY97-UUD

SPEH-GSOL-DTUE

67G8-VDLF-THUJ

WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC

X90B-1SD6-WSFW

3CYS-QQ95-YTWK

Z1KS-1ET6-43S1

FF7M-UY4M-E6SC

8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB

7ZG4-88RU-DDWV

