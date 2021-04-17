Just In
- 28 min ago Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For April 17, 2021: Win Rs. 15,000 Amazon Pay Balance
-
- 41 min ago LG K42 Review: Military-Grade Budget Smartphone That’s Pointless Buying
- 7 hrs ago Amazon Mobile Accessories Day: Offer On Power Banks, Headsets, Screen Protector, And More
- 14 hrs ago Banned On WhatsApp Unexpectedly? This Could Be The Reason
Don't Miss
- News Watch: To skip COVID test, passengers make a run out of railway station in Bihar’s Buxar
- Finance TCS, Infosys, Wipro, Mindtree: How These IT Giants Performed In Q4FY21?
- Movies RIP Vivekh: AR Rahman, Sathyaraj, Vikram Prabhu And Other Kollywood Celebs Mourn His Demise
- Sports Portuguese GP: Bagnaia makes his mark as Marquez proves his speed
- Education UPSC NDA I Exam 2021 To Get Postponed? Check Latest Updates
- Automobiles Tata HBX Interiors Spied Revealing New Details Ahead Of Launch: Pics & Details
- Lifestyle Flashback Friday: Of Vespa Scooters And Vintage Fashion Of Catherine Zeta-Jones And Audrey Hepburn
- Travel Google Maps And Search Now Shows Covid-19 Vaccination Locations In India
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 17; Get Free Starter Pack Today
Free Fire has several rewards and bonuses on its gaming platform that further boost the gamer's performance. However, if you wish to purchase these rewards within the game, you will have to spend several Free Fire diamonds. Thanks to the Free Fire redeem codes, you can get several rewards for free! Here are the Free Fire redeem codes for April 17.
Free Fire Redeem Codes Explained
Free Fire, undoubtedly, one of the most popular battle royale games in India. The rewards and upgrades within the game can be acquired for free, by simply using the Free Fire redeem codes. These codes help you get several benefits, without having to use the Free Fire diamonds.
The Free Fire redeem codes bring in several bonus rewards like Diamond Royale, Weapon Royale incubator vouchers, egg day banners, phantom bear bundle, and so on. Additionally, you get 2x Weapon Royale Vouchers, 2x Diamond Royale Vouchers, 50,000 diamond codes, and more. Today's Free Fire redeem code will bring you a free starter pack.
How To Get Free Fire Redeem Codes
The Free Fire redeem codes are made of 11 or 12 digits comprising of alphabets and numerics, hence, make sure you enter them correctly. The Free Fire redeem codes for April 17 are available now and can be claimed with these steps:
Step 1: Head over to the official Free Fire Redeem Website or click on this link reward.ff.garena.com/en.
Step 2: Now, log in to your Free Fire account using either Google, VK, Facebook, Apple, or Huawei account.
Step 3: The page reloads and provides a box for you to enter Free Fire redeem codes and confirm with the next dialog box.
Step 4: That's it! The rewards will arrive directly in the game in the mail section. Simply head over to the Free Fire game app and collect the rewards within the game.
Free Fire Redeem Codes For April 17
Here is the complete list of the Free Fire redeem codes for April 17 here. To note, the main Free Fire redeem code for today is G3MK-NDD2-4G9D, which will get you the free starter pack, helping you stay ahead of the game.
G3MK-NDD2-4G9D
LL7V-DMX3-63YK
UGAX-G6SW-LZSK
3SAG-9JQB-JWYS
CONG-RATZ-2MIL
S7EA-7G2U-CW94
REYJ-C69-2CEWL
5UNZ-5A94-DCTZ
5G9G-CY97-UUD
SPEH-GSOL-DTUE
67G8-VDLF-THUJ
WTZ3-LM8W-3SWC
X90B-1SD6-WSFW
3CYS-QQ95-YTWK
Z1KS-1ET6-43S1
FF7M-UY4M-E6SC
8G2Y-JS3T-WKUB
7ZG4-88RU-DDWV
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
34,390
-
53,975
-
39,611
-
24,361
-
20,710
-
33,999
-
58,000
-
60,000
-
65,999
-
28,999