Garena Free Fire Dimitri Is A Character You Need: Here’s How To Get Dimitri For Free

Garena Free Fire Dimitri Explained

In real life, Dimitri Thivaios and Michael Thivaios are brothers and are considered among the top DJs in the world. Here, Dimitri comes as the elder brother of Thiva in the Free Fire game. He's a sound engineer and spends most of his time developing new sound technology. The ongoing Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary celebrations bring Dimitri along with other characters like Alok, KSHMR, and others.

Together, the new batch has created a new theme song called Reunion. Totally, there are four DJ characters on Free Fire now. To note, Dimitri has several unique capabilities that make him among the best DJ characters in the game. For instance, he has a healing heartbeat where he can create a 3.5mm healing zone.

How To Get Free Fire Dimitri For Free?

Garena Free Fire offered Dimitri as a free top-up reward at previous events. However, the Free Fire 4th Anniversary event won't offer you Dimitri for free, even if you pass through levels or answer the quiz correctly. Instead, you can buy the Dimitri character upgrade for 499 diamonds. You can also get him for 399 or 299 with discount coupons.

That said, one can even try their luck with the Free Fire redeem codes that are updated regularly. The Free Fire redeem codes come as an offer to get several upgrades for free. Here are some of the latest Free Fire redeem codes list that you can check out to get the Dimitri upgrade for free.

Free Fire Dimitri Character Capabilities

Free Fire's Dimitri has unique capabilities, the most powerful being his healing area. Once you're inside the area, you and your allies can recover 3HP/s. Moreover, if you're severely injured and down, you can self-recover and get up, thanks to Dimitri. Here's the list of Dimitri's healing capabilities according to the levels you're at:

Level-1: Lasts for 10s, CD 85s.

Level-2: Lasts for 11s, CD 80s.

Level-3: Lasts for 12s, CD 75s.

Level-4: Lasts for 13s, CD 70s.

Level-5: Lasts for 14s, CD 65s.

Level-6: Lasts for 15s, CD 60s.

Dimitri's skill is quite strong and gets even stronger when maxed. For instance, gamers get a 50 percent increased duration for healing and also reduces the cooldown time by nearly 40 percent. One of the best abilities of Free Fire's Dimitri is the ‘self-revive' feature, where teammates can get up just by being near him and activating his aura.

Of course, this saves a lot of time in getting that Booyah! To activate this feature, you simply need to get next to a waist-high cover. Reviving yourself and your teammates in no time is surely the best capability we can get from Dimitri, making him a worthy choice to get.

Should You Really Get Dimitri?

As exciting as Dimitri sounds, the question is should you really get him? Presently, Garena has overpowered Dimitri, making him a must-have with his life-saving capabilities. Getting this character upgrade will cost you at least 299 Free Fire diamonds, which is spendable for many. However, beware! Garena might trim down some of his capabilities, which might make him not-so-worth-it as time passes.