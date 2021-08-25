Just In
- 2 hrs ago Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Quiz Answers: Your Chance To Win Galaxy Buds Pro For Free
- 12 hrs ago Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition Launch Tipped; Here's What Different Than Standard GT Neo
- 14 hrs ago Intel Core i9-12900K Alder Lake CPU Benchmarks Leaked: Better Than Rocket Lake?
- 14 hrs ago Facebook App Regains Audio, Video Calling Support; Do You Still Need Messenger App?
Don't Miss
- Sports Racism row: South Africa assistant coach Enoch Nkwe resigns; concerned over team culture
- Education TS EAMCET Results 2021 Live Updates: How To Check Telangana TS EAMCET Result 2021
- News At least 16 positive Covid cases amongst evacuees from Afghanistan
- Movies OTT Platform Has Reshaped The Perception Of Filmmakers: Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios Exclusive
- Finance Top Trending Cryptocurrency News On August 24
- Lifestyle Bhringraj Oil: Benefits, How To Use And Possible Side Effects
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
- Automobiles Hyundai i20 N Line Unveiled — All You Need To Know About The Hot Hatch From Hyundai
Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary Quiz Answers; Play To Win Rewards And Upgrades
Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games on Google Play. To celebrate its 4th Anniversary, the popular battle royale game is hosting several in-game events and tournaments. As part of this celebration, the Free Fire 4th Anniversary Quiz winners stand a chance to win several rewards.
Garena Free Fire Quiz Explained
To note, the Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary quiz will be held from August 20 and run until August 29. Every day, gamers will face pop-up quiz questions related to the game. When you answer it correctly, you will get a reward. Here are the Garena Free Fire quiz answers.
Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers
We have made things easy by bringing in the quiz questions and answers right here:
Question 1: Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire's 4th Anniversary?
Answer: All of the Above
Question 2: Which character was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?
Answer: Alok
Question 3: What is the theme song for the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire?
Answer: Reunion
Question 4: Which pet was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?
Answer: Mr. Waggor
How To Play Garena Free Fire Quiz?
Playing the Free Fire 4th Anniversary quiz is quite easy. The game will pop up one question per day and it will be showing up frequently throughout the app. If you get the answer wrong, worry not. Garena is offering you multiple attempts to answer it.
Just remember that the Garena Free Fire quiz questions will appear randomly. So, answer it when it pops up. Once you select the right answer, you will win rewards. Since only four days have passed after the quiz opened, we have only four questions with us, which are mentioned above. More Garena Free Fire quiz questions will appear as long as the 4th Anniversary event runs, which is until August 29.
Also, the 4th Anniversary quiz winners will get rewards like 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 3x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Pet Food, Crimson Neon parachute, and 4th Anniversary Pin. So here's a chance for you to win these rewards for free!
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
32,181
-
52,110
-
18,999
-
57,466
-
1,00,000
-
1,30,757
-
68,805
-
52,740
-
84,999
-
59,999