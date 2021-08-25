Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary Quiz Answers; Play To Win Rewards And Upgrades News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the most downloaded games on Google Play. To celebrate its 4th Anniversary, the popular battle royale game is hosting several in-game events and tournaments. As part of this celebration, the Free Fire 4th Anniversary Quiz winners stand a chance to win several rewards.

Garena Free Fire Quiz Explained

To note, the Garena Free Fire 4th Anniversary quiz will be held from August 20 and run until August 29. Every day, gamers will face pop-up quiz questions related to the game. When you answer it correctly, you will get a reward. Here are the Garena Free Fire quiz answers.

Garena Free Fire Quiz Answers

We have made things easy by bringing in the quiz questions and answers right here:

Question 1: Who is the DJ collaborating with Free Fire's 4th Anniversary?

Answer: All of the Above

Question 2: Which character was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Alok

Question 3: What is the theme song for the 4th Anniversary of Free Fire?

Answer: Reunion

Question 4: Which pet was carried by players the most in the past year in Free Fire?

Answer: Mr. Waggor

How To Play Garena Free Fire Quiz?

Playing the Free Fire 4th Anniversary quiz is quite easy. The game will pop up one question per day and it will be showing up frequently throughout the app. If you get the answer wrong, worry not. Garena is offering you multiple attempts to answer it.

Just remember that the Garena Free Fire quiz questions will appear randomly. So, answer it when it pops up. Once you select the right answer, you will win rewards. Since only four days have passed after the quiz opened, we have only four questions with us, which are mentioned above. More Garena Free Fire quiz questions will appear as long as the 4th Anniversary event runs, which is until August 29.

Also, the 4th Anniversary quiz winners will get rewards like 1x Gold Royale Voucher, 3x Party Animal Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Pet Food, Crimson Neon parachute, and 4th Anniversary Pin. So here's a chance for you to win these rewards for free!

