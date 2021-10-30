Garena Free Fire Gun Skins Explained: What Are They And Why Do You Need Them? Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire has emerged as one of the top-grossing battle royale games in the Indian gaming market. Plus, there's Free Fire Max that offers an even better gaming experience with improved graphics. Speaking of graphics, everyone loves the experience when it's personalized and stays for a long time. This could even be with your weapons with gun skins. We've listed out complete details about the Free Fire gun skins and how you can get permanent ones.

Free Fire Gun Skins Explained

The Free Fire gun skins are one of the most crucial components of the popular battle royale game. There are several ways to get weapons like guns and gun skins throughout the game. One such way is to purchase gun skins using the Free Fire diamonds, which come as the in-game currency. Apart from this, one can get gun skins using the weapon loot crates - with the Free Fire redeem codes.

Additionally, one can get Free Fire gun skins at the events organized within the game. When gamers clear levels and progress through it, they are rewarded with benefits, character upgrades, weapons, guns, and even gun skins. All that said, one might ask why do you need an upgraded gun skin in the first place!

Why Do You Need Free Fire Gun Skins?

A weapon is a weapon - no matter what. However, when your gun has a covering with a gun skin, it improves the overall stats of different weapons. That's not all. When you get a gun skin, it simply looks gorgeous! Some of these gun skins can be quite powerful and could even last longer than a gun without skin.

Moreover, Garena has released a few gun skins as part of its rare item collection. These include Free Fire gun skins like Blue Flame Draco for AK, Flashing Spade for MP40, Griffin's Fury, and many more. When you flaunt your gun skin, it could also throw off your opponent with its powerful features.

How To Get Free Fire Gun Skins?

There are a few ways in which you can get Free Fire gun skins and some of them have been listed below:

Step 1: Purchase using Free Fire diamonds. This one comes as a bit expensive way to get Free Fire gun skins, but it could be worth it. At the same time, you can also use Free Fire redeem codes to collect more FF diamonds to get gun skins.

Step 2: Get Free Fire gun skins using weapon loot crates. Weapon look crates are often earned as you progress through the game or when you win a match. At the same time, you can also get Free Fire weapon loot crates using the FF reward codes.

Step 3: Apart from this, gamers can also try their luck with the Free Fire spin-and-win contests. But here, you won't have a choice as to which gun skin you can get.

Step 4: More importantly, gamers can get Free Fire gun skins by playing at various events conducted by the battle royale game. To know more about the ongoing events, you can click the Calendar icon on the Free Fire gaming app. As you progress through the levels in the event, you stand a chance to win rewards, including Free Fire gun skins.

