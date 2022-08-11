India
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For August 11: Get Diamonds, Loot Crates, More

    By
    |

    Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Gamers can get many upgrades and boosters with the Diamonds. At the same time, they can get them for free with the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Here's all you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes for today.

     
    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For August 11

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

    Garena Free Fire Max has secured the top spot, especially after the BGMI ban in India. Like most other games, Garena also offers many rewards and boosters. Generally, gamers have to purchase them using the in-game currency known as Free Fire Diamonds. However, this can be quite expensive and even require actual money.

    On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar boosters and upgrades. Gamers can get Free Fire Diamonds also with the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Apart from this, you can also get loot crates, weapon skins, character upgrades, and much more with the redeem codes.

    Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today

    Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, August 11 are provided below:

    FFAC-2YXE-6RF2
    R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX
    RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK
    22NS-M7UG-SZM7
    TFF9-VNU6-UD9J
    FFPL-UED9-3XRT
    TJ57-OSSD-N5AP
    MM5O-DFFD-CEEW
    FFIC-DCTS-L5FT
    PACJ-JTUA-29UU
    FFBC-LQ6S-7W25
    RHUV-SWWV-N9G4
    FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP
    5R8S-AGS5-MCK5
    2K5A-WHD3-FKWB
    XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ
    AMCT-7DU2-K2U2
    LQ6Q-2A95-G29F
    26JT-3G6R-QVAV
    A46N-U6UF-Q2JP
    6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8
    FAG4-LHKD-92GZ
    HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H
    Z2FB-HASU-3VXS
    4UBY-XPTW-ERES
    FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9
    BKSK-ECCM-JZEB
    L8LN-F5WK-2YPN
    QA97-CXS2-J0F0
    W73D-61AW-NGL2
    UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U
    NLCB-6S92-K2DE
    TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

    How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

    Here are the simple and easy steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

    Step 1: First you'll have to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

    Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account.

    Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list > paste them in the text box > confirm. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

     

    Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. The diamonds will appear in the game's vault section, which also has to be claimed before the expiry date.

    Thursday, August 11, 2022, 8:28 [IST]
