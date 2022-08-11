Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For August 11: Get Diamonds, Loot Crates, More Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most popular battle royale games in India. Gamers can get many upgrades and boosters with the Diamonds. At the same time, they can get them for free with the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Here's all you need to know about the Free Fire Max redeem codes for today.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Explained

Garena Free Fire Max has secured the top spot, especially after the BGMI ban in India. Like most other games, Garena also offers many rewards and boosters. Generally, gamers have to purchase them using the in-game currency known as Free Fire Diamonds. However, this can be quite expensive and even require actual money.

On the other hand, the Free Fire Max redeem codes offer similar boosters and upgrades. Gamers can get Free Fire Diamonds also with the Free Fire Max redeem codes. Apart from this, you can also get loot crates, weapon skins, character upgrades, and much more with the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For Today

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, August 11 are provided below:

FFAC-2YXE-6RF2

R9UV-PEYJ-OXZX

RRQ3-SSJT-N9UK

22NS-M7UG-SZM7

TFF9-VNU6-UD9J

FFPL-UED9-3XRT

TJ57-OSSD-N5AP

MM5O-DFFD-CEEW

FFIC-DCTS-L5FT

PACJ-JTUA-29UU

FFBC-LQ6S-7W25

RHUV-SWWV-N9G4

FBJ9-MTXB-9XAP

5R8S-AGS5-MCK5

2K5A-WHD3-FKWB

XKVJ-M65A-NPUQ

AMCT-7DU2-K2U2

LQ6Q-2A95-G29F

26JT-3G6R-QVAV

A46N-U6UF-Q2JP

6LU6-9JJZ-J7S8

FAG4-LHKD-92GZ

HDQK-XDFJ-7D4H

Z2FB-HASU-3VXS

4UBY-XPTW-ERES

FXDS-TSWY-QTJ9

BKSK-ECCM-JZEB

L8LN-F5WK-2YPN

QA97-CXS2-J0F0

W73D-61AW-NGL2

UK2P-Z3NF-GV5U

NLCB-6S92-K2DE

TPNA-MS84-ZE8E

How To Claim Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Here are the simple and easy steps to claim the Free Fire Max redeem codes:

Step 1: First you'll have to visit the Free Fire redemption website or click on this link.

Step 2: Now, log in using your Facebook, Google, Huawei, Apple, or VK id. The account should be the same as the one you use while playing the game, and you can't use a guest account.

Step 3: Now copy the code of your choice from the list > paste them in the text box > confirm. It is also important to note that some codes may not work as they are available for certain regions.

Step 4: Lastly, rewards will directly appear in the game's mailing section, where you'll have to claim them before it expires. The diamonds will appear in the game's vault section, which also has to be claimed before the expiry date.

