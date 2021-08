GTA San Andreas Cheats For PC, Xbox, Android: Everything You Need To Know Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

GTA San Andreas has emerged as one of the most played, most popular titles from Rockstar Games. Although it's nearly two decades since the game was released, gamers still enjoy playing GTA San Andreas. Having the GTA San Andreas cheat codes further made the game interesting, allowing gamers to have an edge over it.

Having the cheat codes in any game helps as you have the additional benefit with weapons and other upgrades. With the GTA San Andreas cheat codes, gamers can get tanks, jetpacks, supercars, weapons, and more. We have compiled a list of GTA San Andreas cheat codes that work for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

GTA San Andreas Cheats PC Full List

Here's the list of GTA San Andreas cheat codes that work on PC and laptops.

OHDUDE - Spawn Hunter

MONSTERMASH - Spawn Monster Ride

JUMPJET - Spawn Hydra

VROCKPOKEY - Spawn Racecar

ITSALLBULL - Spawn Dozer

CELEBRITYSTATUS - Spawn Limo

FOURWHEELFUN - Spawn Quad

TRUEGRIME - Spawn Garbage Truck

FLYINGTOSTUNT - Spawn Stunt Plane

RZHSUEW - Spawn Cadillac

CQZIJMB - Spawn Bloodring Banger

JQNTDMH - Spawn Rancher

KGGGDKP - Spawn Hovercraft

AMOMHRER - Spawn Tanker Truck

SPEEDFREAK - All Cars Nitrous Powered

FLYINGFISH - Flying Boats

RIPAZHA - Flying Cars

WHEELSONLYPLEASE - Invisible Car

NATURALTALENT - Vehicle Skills Maxed

CPKTNWT - Cars Explode

VKYPQCF - Nitrous Taxi's, L3 Hop

YSOHNUL - Fast Clock

SPEEDITUP - Faster gameplay

SLOWITDOWN - Slower gameplay

CJPHONEHOME - Giant BMX Hop

KANGAROO - Super Jump

CIKGCGX - Beach Rave

MUNASEF - Adrenal Mode

IOJUFZN - Riot Mode

STATEOFEMERGENCY - Chaos Mode

AEZAKMI - Wanted Level Never Increases

OSRBLHH - Wanted Level + 2

ASNAEB - Wanted Level Cleared

BAGUVIX - Infinite Health

FULLCLIP - Infinite Ammo

CVWKXAM - Infinite Oxygen

YLTEICZ - Aggressive Traffic

GHOSTTOWN - Reduced Traffic

EVERYONEISRICH - Sweet Ride Car Traffic

LLQPFBN - Pink Traffic

IOWDLAC - Black Traffic

ZEIIVG - Green Light Traffic

NIGHTPROWLER - Eternal Midnight

PLEASANTLYWARM - Sunny Weather

SCOTTISHSUMMER - Thunderstorm

AUIFRVQS - Rainy Weather

CFVFGMJ - Foggy Weather

ALNSFMZO - Cloudy Weather

BUFFMEUP - Muscle Maxed

HELLOLADIES - Sexiness Maxed

CVWKXAM - Lung Capacity Maxed

HESOYAM - Health, Armor, $250K

LXGIWYL - Weapons 1, Grunt

PROFESSIONALSKIT - Weapons 2, Surgeon

UZUMYMW - Weapons 3, Berserker

AIYPWZQP - Parachute

ROCKETMAN - Jetpack

ROCKETMAYHEM - Recruit Anyone (Rockets)

BIFBUZZ - Gangs Rule the Streets

PROFESSIONALKILLER - Hitman Stat Level

BGLUAWML - Peds Attack (Rockets)

AJLOJYQY - Peds Attack Each Other

GTA San Andreas Cheats Xbox Full List

Lock Wanted Level: B, RIGHT, B, RIGHT, LEFT, X, Y, UP

Lower Wanted Level: RT, RT, B, RB(BLACK), UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Raise Wanted Level: RT, RT, B, RB(BLACK), RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

Adrenaline: A, A, X, RT, LT, A, DOWN, LEFT, A

Slow Down Gameplay: Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, X, RB(BLACK), RT

Time Passes Faster: B, B, LT, X, LT, X, X, X, LT, Y, B, Y

Fast Gameplay: Y, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, LB(WHITE), LT, X

Super Jump: UP, UP, Y, Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, RB(BLACK), RB(BLACK)

Super Punch: UP, LEFT, A, Y, RT, B, B, B, LB(WHITE)

S$250,000, Full Health, and Full Armor: RT, RB(BLACK), LT , A, LEFT , DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Suicide: Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y Infinite Health cheat prevents this from working

Hitman: DOWN, X, A, LEFT, RT, RB(BLACK), LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LT, LT, LT

Maximum Vehicle Skill Stats: X, LB(WHITE), A, RT, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), LEFT, RT, RIGHT, LT, LT, LT

Maximum Fat: Y, UP ,UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, DOWN

Maximum Muscle: Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, LEFT

Minimum Fat and Muscle: Y, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, X, B, RIGHT

Maximum Respect: LT, RT, Y, DOWN, RB(BLACK), A, LT, UP, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), LT, LT

Maximum Sex Appeal: B, Y, Y, UP, B, RT, LB(WHITE), UP, Y, LT, LT, LT

Maximum Stamina: UP, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB(BLACK), RIGHT

Six-Star Wanted Level: B, RIGHT, B, RIGHT, LEFT, X, A, DOWN

Spawn Jetpack: LEFT, RIGHT, LT, LB(WHITE), RT, RB(BLACK), UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, LT, LB(WHITE), RT, RB(BLACK), RB(BLACK), UP, DOWN, RIGHT, LT

Infinite Ammo: LT, RT, X, RT, LEFT, RB(BLACK), RT, LEFT, X, DOWN, LT, LT

Infinite Health: DOWN, A, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, RT, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, Y

Give Weapons 1: RT, RB(BLACK), LT, RB(BLACK), LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Give Weapons 2: RT, RB(BLACK), LT, RB(BLACK), LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Cars Drive on Water: RIGHT, RB(BLACK), B, RT, LB(WHITE), X, RT, RB(BLACK)

Cars Float Away When Hit: X, RB(BLACK), DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, LB(WHITE), X

Destroy All Cars: RB(BLACK), LB(WHITE), RT, LT, LB(WHITE), RB(BLACK), X, Y, B, Y, LB(WHITE), LT

Flying Boats: RB(BLACK), B, UP, LT, RIGHT, RT, RIGHT, UP, X, Y

Flying Cars: X, DOWN, LB(WHITE), UP, LT, B, UP, A, LEFT

Invisible Cars: Y, LT, Y, RB(BLACK), X, LT, LT

Completed Taxi Missions: UP, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RT, RIGHT

Increase Car Speed: UP, LT, RT, UP, RIGHT, UP, A, LB(WHITE), A, LT

Improve Suspension: X, X, RB(BLACK), LEFT, UP, X, RB(BLACK), A, A, X

Manually Control Weapons in Cars: UP, UP, X, LB(WHITE), RIGHT, A, RT, DOWN, RB(BLACK), B

Your Car is Invincible: LT, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, RT, RB(BLACK), RB(BLACK)

Bike Super Jump: Y, X, B, B, X, B, B, LT, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), RT, RB(BLACK)

Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, RT, B, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), A, RT, LT, LEFT, LEFT

Spawn Caddy: B, LT, UP, RT, LB(WHITE), A, RT, LT, B, X

Spawn Dozer: RB(BLACK), LT, LT, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, A, LT, LEFT

Spawn Hunter: B, A, LT, B, B, LT, B, RT, RB(BLACK), LB(WHITE), LT, LT

Spawn Hydra: Y, Y, X, B, A, LT, LT, DOWN, UP

Spawn Monster: RIGHT, UP, RT, RT, RT, DOWN, Y, Y, A, B, LT, LT

Spawn Quadbike: LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, X, B, Y, RT, RB(BLACK)

Spawn Hotring Racer 1: RT, B, RB(Black), Right, LT, LB(White), A, A, X, RT Hotring A variant

Always Midnight: X, LT, RT, RIGHT, A, UP, LT, LEFT, LEFT

Always 21:00 With Orange Sky: LEFT, LEFT, LB(WHITE), RT, RIGHT, X, X, LT, LB(WHITE), X

Cloudy: LB(WHITE), DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, X, LEFT, RB(BLACK), X, A, RT, LT, LT

Overcast: RB(BLACK), A, LT, LT, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), X

Sandstorm: UP, DOWN, LT, LT, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), LT, LB(WHITE), RT, RB(BLACK)

Stormy: RB(BLACK), A, LT, LT, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), B

Sunny: RB(BLACK), A, LT, LT, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), Y

Very Sunny: RB(BLACK), A, LT, LT, LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), LB(WHITE), DOWN

Fast Gang Member Spawns: LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, A, DOWN, UP, X, RIGHT

Gang Wars in Streets: LT, UP, RT, RT, LEFT, RT, RT, RB(BLACK), RIGHT, DOWN

Only Gangs in Streets: LB(WHITE), UP, RT, RT, LEFT, RT, RT, RB(BLACK), RIGHT, DOWN

Recruit Anyone 1: DOWN, X, UP, RB(BLACK), RB(BLACK), UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP

Recruit Anyone 2: RB(BLACK), RB(BLACK), RB(BLACK), A, LB(WHITE), LT, RB(BLACK), LT, DOWN, X

GTA San Andreas Cheats For PlayStation (All Models)

Super Jump: UP, UP, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, R1, R1

Super Punch: UP, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE, R2, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1

Suicide: RIGHT, L1, DOWN, R2, LEFT, LEFT, R2, L2, L1, L2

Hitman: DOWN, SQUARE, X, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, L2, L2, L2

Lock Wanted Level: CIRCLE, RIGHT, CIRCLE, RIGHT, LEFT, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, UP

Lower Wanted Level: R2, R2, CIRCLE, R1, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Raise Wanted Level: R2, R2, CIRCLE, R1, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT

$250,000, Full Health, and Full Armor: R2, R1, L2, X, LEFT , DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Adrenaline: X, X, SQUARE, R2, L2, X, DOWN, LEFT, X

Slow Down Gameplay: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R1, R2

Time Passes Faster: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2, SQUARE, L2, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L2, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Fast Gameplay: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L1, L2, SQUARE

Maximum Fat: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, DOWN

Maximum Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Minimum Fat and Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Maximum Respect: L2, R2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, X, L2, UP, L1, L1, L2, L2

Maximum Sex Appeal: CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R2, L1, UP, TRIANGLE, L2, L2, L2

Maximum Stamina: UP, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, X, SQUARE, R1, RIGHT

Maximum Vehicle Skill Stats: SQUARE, L1, X, R2, L1, L1, LEFT, R2, RIGHT, L2, L2, L2

Spawn Jetpack: LEFT, RIGHT, L2, L1, R2, R1, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Parachute: LEFT, RIGHT, L2, L1, R2, R1, R1, UP, DOWN, RIGHT, L2

Infinite Ammo: L2, R2, SQUARE, R2, LEFT, R1, R2, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L2, L2

Infinite Health: DOWN, X, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, R2, RIGHT, DOWN, UP, TRIANGLE

Give Weapons 1: R2, R1, L2, R1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Give Weapons 2: R2, R1, L2, R1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Give Weapons 3: R2, R1, L2, R1, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Completed Taxi Missions: UP, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, X, SQUARE, R1, RIGHT

Destroy All Cars: R1, L1, R2, L2, L1, R1, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L1, L2

Flying Boats: R1, CIRCLE, UP, L2, RIGHT, R2, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE

Flying Cars: SQUARE, DOWN, L1, UP, L2, CIRCLE, UP, X, LEFT

Cars Drive on Water: RIGHT, R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, SQUARE, R2, R1

Cars Float Away When Hit: SQUARE, R1, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT, DOWN, LEFT, LEFT, L1, X

Invisible Cars: TRIANGLE, L2, TRIANGLE, R1, SQUARE, L2, L2

Increase Car Speed: UP, L2, R2, UP, RIGHT, UP, X, L1, X, L2

Improve Suspension: SQUARE, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, UP, SQUARE, R1, X, X, X

Manually Control Weapons in Cars: UP, UP, SQUARE, L1, RIGHT, X, R2, DOWN, R1, CIRCLE

Perfect Handling: TRIANGLE, R2, R2, LEFT, R2, L2, R1, L2

Your Car is Invincible: L2, L1, L1, UP, DOWN, DOWN, UP, R2, R1, R1

Bike Super Jump: TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2, L1, L1, R2, R1

Spawn Bloodring Banger: DOWN, R2, CIRCLE, L1, L1, X, R2, L2, LEFT, LEFT

Spawn Caddy: CIRCLE, L2, UP, R2, L1, X, R2, L2, CIRCLE, X

Spawn Dozer: R1, L2, L2, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP, UP, X, L2, LEFT

Spawn Hunter: CIRCLE, X, L2, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2, CIRCLE, R2, R1, L1, L2, L2

Spawn Hydra: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L2, L2, DOWN, UP

Spawn Monster: RIGHT, UP, R2, R2, R2, DOWN, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, X, CIRCLE, L2, L2

Spawn Quadbike: LEFT, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, UP, UP, SQUARE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, R2, R1

Spawn Hotring Racer 1: R2, CIRCLE, R1, RIGHT, L2, L1, X, X, SQUARE, R2

Spawn Hotring Racer 2: R1, L2, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L2, R2, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R1

Spawn Rancher: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L1

Spawn Ranger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L2, UP, SQUARE, L1

Spawn Rhino: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L2, L1, R2, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Romero: DOWN, R1, DOWN, R2, L1, LEFT, R2, L2, LEFT, RIGHT

Spawn Stretch: R1, UP, L1, LEFT, LEFT, R2, L2, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Stunt Plane: CIRCLE, UP, L2, L1, DOWN, R2, L2, L2, LEFT, LEFT, X, TRIANGLE

Spawn Tanker: R2, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, UP, RIGHT, SQUARE, RIGHT, L1, L2, L2

Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R2, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, LEFT, R2, L2, CIRCLE, RIGHT

Spawn Vortex: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, X, L2, L1, DOWN, DOWN

Aggressive Drivers: RIGHT, R1, UP, UP, R1, CIRCLE, SQUARE, R1, L2, RIGHT, DOWN, L2

Fast Gang Member Spawns: LEFT, RIGHT, RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, X, DOWN, UP, SQUARE, RIGHT

Gang Wars in Streets: L2, UP, R2, R2, LEFT, R2, R2, R1, RIGHT, DOWN

Only Gangs in Streets: L1, UP, R2, R2, LEFT, R2, R2, R1, RIGHT, DOWN

Recruit Anyone 1: DOWN, SQUARE, UP, R1, R1, UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, UP

Recruit Anyone 2: R1, R1, R1, X, L1, L2, R1, L2, DOWN, X

All Traffic Vehicles are Junk Cars: L1, RIGHT, L2, UP, X, L2, L1, R1, R2, L2, L2, L2

All Traffic Vehicles are Black: CIRCLE, L1, UP, R2, LEFT, X, R2, L2, LEFT, CIRCLE

All Traffic Vehicles are Pink: CIRCLE, L2, DOWN, L1, LEFT, X, R2, L2, RIGHT, CIRCLE

All Traffic Vehicles are Sports Cars: RIGHT, R2, UP, L1, L1, LEFT, R2, L2, R2, R2

Beach Party Theme: UP, UP, DOWN, DOWN, SQUARE, CIRCLE, L2, R2, TRIANGLE, DOWN

Carnival Theme: TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, L2, SQUARE, SQUARE, CIRCLE, SQUARE, DOWN, CIRCLE

Elvis Theme: L2, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L2, SQUARE, L1, UP, DOWN, LEFT

Kinky Theme: SQUARE, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE

Rural theme: L2, L2, R2, R2, L1, L2, R1, DOWN, LEFT, UP

Yakuza Theme: X, X, DOWN, R1, L1, CIRCLE, R2, CIRCLE, SQUARE

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R1, R2, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN

Pedestrian Riot: L1, RIGHT, L2, TRIANGLE, RIGHT, RIGHT, R2, L2, RIGHT, L2, L2, L2

Pedestrian Riot 2: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R1, R2, L1, L2

Pedestrians Attack 1: DOWN, UP, UP, UP, X, R1, R2, L1, L1

Pedestrians Attack 2: X, L2, UP, SQUARE, DDOWN, X, L1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, L2, L2

No Pedestrians and Low Traffic: X, DOWN, UP, R1, DOWN, TRIANGLE, L2, TRIANGLE, LEFT

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes FAQs

Question 1: How to enter GTA San Andreas cheats on PC?

Here are the steps to enter the GTA San Andreas cheats on PC. Firstly, save the game before you enter any code. Next, simply type the cheat code from the list. The trick here is to type the code while you're playing - without pausing the game. Only this activates the cheats, which is indicated with a small pop-up. If you don't see it, you can try again.

Question 2: How to enter GTA San Andreas cheats on Xbox?

The steps to enter the GTA San Andreas cheats on Xbox are similar to those on PC. Once again, save the game before you enter the code. Next, while the game is running, enter the code from the aforementioned list. You will see the activation confirmation with a small pop-up.

Question 3: How to enter GTA San Andreas cheats on PlayStation?

Just like entering the GTA San Andreas cheats on PC and Xbox, a similar pattern can be followed on PlayStation consoles. Firstly, save the game before you enter the code. Next, enter the code with the console's controls as mentioned in the list. If the cheat codes are entered successfully, you will see a pop-up box. If not, you can try again.

Question 4: Do GTA San Andreas cheats work on PS4?

Yes, the aforementioned list of GTA San Andreas cheats for PlayStation work irrespective of the PlayStation model.

Question 5: Can you use GTA San Andreas cheats on Android or iOS.

GTA San Andreas is available to play on Android and can be brought on to iOS as well. However, there isn't any direct way to enter the GTA San Andreas cheats like on PC or gaming consoles. That said, Android gamers can try downloading Hacker's keyboard, which allows you to enter the codes on Android.

Question 6: What is the best GTA San Andreas cheat?

Many gamers believe the best GTA San Andreas cheats include Infinite Health, Infinite Ammo, Infinite Oxygen, Fast Clock, Faster Gameplay, Slower Gameplay, and Chaos Mode.

